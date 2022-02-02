"I feel like I need a therapy session after this." The 20 best Twitter reactions to the third episode of MAFS.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.



Episode one and two of Married At First Sight Australia has come and gone, but it is clear the drama, the awkward bride and groom meetings, and the kinda weird reception dinners are here to stay.

That's right, we are already on couple five and six's wedding nuptials and this time we met American hopefully-not-conservative Andrew and his blushing anti-American bride Holly.

Additionally, we also got to see the good ol' Australian bloke Cody and not-so-proud-to-be-single Selina exchange vows after knowing eachother for literally 65 seconds.

Watch the trailer for Married At First Sight. Post continues after video.

This episode was exceptionally awkward for some reason, and we weren't the only ones who thought so.

So, to save you the hard work, we've trawled through Twitter to find the most hilarious responses to tonight's episode.

So without further ado, here are some of the best memes and reactions for your viewing pleasure.

Feature Image: Channel 9 / Twitter @_cloudy_