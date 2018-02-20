Married at First Sight's Ryan just told Davina what we've all been thinking.

Davina Rankin is apparently ready to give her long-suffering partner Ryan Gallagher another go after deciding he might be the one after all.

After chasing Dean, only to be very publicly and humiliatingly dumped by him, Davina was back on the Ryan train on Tuesday’s episode of Married At First Sight. Predictably, it did not go well.

“I definitely have feelings for him,” she told no one in particular while watching the 29-year-old Ryan splash around in the surf during a day out at the beach.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old bikini model, Ryan has all but packed up his bags and headed home. Emotionally, he’s checked out, and he won’t be returning to the Davina Resort & Spa anytime soon after finding love rats in his room.

Naturally, Ryan is still reeling after falling for Davina only to discover she'd been pining after Dean the entire time.

Despite this, Davina still genuinely thinks she can make a go of her relationship with Ryan after Dean made it painfully clear she and him were finished.

"Serious talk time... Where are you at with the experiment?" Davina asked Ryan hopefully.

Ryan could hardly even look at her. Understandable considering everything she's put him through. The heat from the fire of his fury could be felt through our TV screen.

"Oh, I'm going," he told her matter-of-factly. "I'm 100 percent leaving. Definitely. And I don't think that's a shock to you."

The only thing Davina could think to say at this point was, "Right."

"If Dean hadn't done what he did, you guys would be on the homestay now and I wouldn't even be here," he told her, referring to when Dean, 39, opted to stay with his partner, Tracey, 34, instead.

"I wrote 'stay' and looked like a f***ing idiot," he said.

In spite of it all, Davina still couldn't wrap her head around Ryan's rejection of her. I mean, what guy doesn't want to continue seeing a girl who cries hysterically after the guy she actually wanted dumps her, amiright?

"But why did you write 'stay' though?" she asked.

"Because we had a good week," he told her.

Ryan is so done with this conversation, you guys. If he hadn't been sitting on a rock at the bottom of what looked like a bigger rock, he would have hightailed it out of there, guaranteed.

"When I was off doing other things, you were off with Dean and I had no idea," he told her, to which Davina could only reply with, "Mm."

He continued to give her a dressing down, making Davina wish she had never opened door number one.

"The only reason you're talking to me now is because Dean won't talk to you anymore really. That's the way I see it," he told her, echoing what we all were thinking. Poor guy.

And then, just like that, he shut the whole conversation down.

"Alright, I'm done here. I reckon we're pretty much done. I don't want to talk about it," he said, walking away.

"We're just going round and round in circles, talking about the same thing all the time. F*** Dean."

Just to really drive his point home, he then ripped off his mic pack and handed it over to the producers, telling them, "I'm done."

Later, Ryan sat down with the cameras and said he refuses to be "second best".

"It would be stupid to go back. Absolutely stupid," he confessed.

Davina still didn't seem to get it though. I mean it's pretty obvious by this point, right? RIGHT?

"I'm pretty confident I can change his mind," she said. "He's my person in this and I'm his. I'm not going to give up that easily."

Oh god no, please give up. Easily.

