Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. After an awkward TV interview, MAFS Cyrell and Elizabeth are now feuding.

It’s happened.

An ex-MAFS contestant has done the unthinkable and blocked one of her own.

Yes – in what is proving to be possibly the most poisonous season of television of our entire lifetime, last season’s MAFS contestants are still feuding to the point where former chums Cyrell Paule and Elizabeth Sobinoff are officially unfollowing each other from Instagram.

How did it get this bad, you ask?

Well, speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, Cyrell cryptically revealed: “Words were said and people got upset.”

The “words” Cyrell was referring to are about a fake spinoff involving both reality stars.

Earlier this week, Elizabeth appeared on Today Extra to discuss a non-existent MAFS spin-off show that she literally knew nothing about.

During the rather awkward interview, she hinted that Cyrell had started the false ‘rumour’.

“I don’t know. Erm, yeah, I just heard about it and I have no idea…” she told hosts Sonia Kruger and David Campbell.

When asked if she has been in contact with Cyrell about it, she responded: “There’s been a bit of talking that it’d be cool to do something… but nothing…”

Look, it actually doesn’t sound that bad at all, but ~Cyclone Cyrell~ seems pretty p*ssed.

“It’s pretty freaking hilarious that I get blocked [on Instagram]. I wasn’t the one who turned around and said they started a rumour,” she said on radio this morning.

Yikes.

2. “I try so hard.” Tiffany Scanlon has complained about her drop of Instagram likes.

After appearing on The Bachelor in 2016, Tiffany Scanlon's social media following shot through the roof.

But now the former reality star isn't terribly happy with how her... likes are going.

Writing on her Instagram page, she explained that she is feeling disenchanted with her social media followers.

“I’ve felt super disheartened by Instagram lately — a combination of an unexplained decline in engagement and the research I’ve been doing about the platform,” she wrote in the post.

“I’m having a whinge but when I see posts that are of a girl in a bikini with a caption of the sun emoji getting thousands of likes, and I try so hard to post meaningful content, I really can’t help but feeling it is pointless even bothering.”

The former reality star acknowledged that her complaint was "fickle" - but explained that she wants to try her hardest to be honest on social media.

"All of the research I’ve done points to how damaging it is to see ‘perfect people’ living the ‘perfect life’ and yet that is exactly the kind of content that we encourage each other to produce because that is what receives most likes. I don’t know how to change this. I don’t have an answer … It’s just disheartening."

3. Irina Shayk has reportedly moved out of the home she shared with Bradley Cooper.

In late 2018, the internet speculated that Bradley Cooper was in love with Lady Gaga, and Irina Shayk became a symbol of resilience.

But according to The Sun, the 33-year-old Russian model has moved out of the couple's shared home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, amid rumours they were unable to resolve emotional issues in the relationship.

"Things are cooling off between Bradley and Irina in a big way," a source told The Sun.

"They haven’t been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place," the source added.

The couple have been dating since 2015, and share a two-year-old daughter, Lea.

4. Um. Kate Beckinsale just shared texts with her daughter about doing cocaine.

Kate Beckinsale has hopped on to Instagram to share a text message exchange with her 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen.

And it's all about cocaine.

Why is this something the world needs to see?

We dunno.

Apparently, she had a dream that her daughter was doing "a lot of cocaine" and so the message thread was born.

“Are you doing a lot of cocaine?!?” she began the conversation. “Um..?? I’m doing 0 cocaine. what is happening?? hello??” her daughter responded.

When Kate doesn’t reply for a while (pfft, Mums, right?), Lily writes, “I physically couldn’t be doing less cocaine… u can’t send me that and then go silent.”

Kate then responded: “I had a dream you were and i was so mad.”

The exchange ends with Lily's text: “You are a LUNATIC.”

The whole screenshot has since been deleted from Instagram following a bunch of unwanted media attention, with Kate calling out the media for clinging to the word "cocaine".

Still, the question remains: why did she post it in the first place?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

5. "We had serious culture issues". Inside Grey's Anatomy's "toxic" behind-the-scenes environment.

In 2015 Grey’s Anatomy had been on screen for 10 years. It was still one of the most popular shows in the world, giving us medical miracles, drama and lots of trauma (mostly due to creator Shonda Rhimes killing off our favourite characters).

But for those 10 years, its cast had been turning up to work in a “toxic” environment, according to Ellen Pompeo.

In an interview with Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson for Variety, Pompeo – a.k.a Dr Meredith Grey – said there were times when she considered leaving the series.

“The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behaviour, really toxic work environment,” she explained.

