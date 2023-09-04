Married at First Sight 2024 is in the midst of filming. There's already a whole lot of drama.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.



Few things in life are guaranteed.

But one them *is*, is that each year, Married At First Sight will be a clusterf**k of chaos and drama.

Currently filming for the show's 11th season is underway in Sydney — it'll air early next year, if Nine sticks to its usual schedule — and it seems like the mess is already off the charts.

No word on toothbrush sabotage though, thank goodness.

Here is all the drama we know about now.,

One groom was spotted storming away from cameras.

Welp.

Yahoo! Lifestyle has footage of groom Tim Smith, a real estate agent from Melbourne, storming out of the MAFS apartments in late August after filming scenes with his on-screen wife.

A cameraman and a sound engineer were seen following him as he fled, so you know a good old-fashioned chase scene will make it to air.

It's not clear if he officially quit the series after this, or if he returned to the apartments for more good, light-hearted MAFS fun. I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Another groom pulled out days before his wedding, forcing production to bring in a late replacement.

Image: Instagram @_floccoo.

Simon Flocco was set to be on half of this season's same-sex couple, but he walked away at the very last minute (and fled to Europe for a fabulous holiday) after filming his backstory and meeting some of his co-stars.

He told the Daily Mail: "MAFS wasn't what I thought I wanted at this point in my life, that's all."

Sources told the publication that Simon's exit had production "running around like headless chickens trying to salvage the situation", but they ended up casting a replacement.

But don't worry, we're sure the three highly competent experts also carefully matched the other groom and the newbie...

The intruders were brought in early.

According to The Wash, production brought in season 11's intruders early.

Usually, the intruder couples are brought in after the first two commitment ceremonies, and have to quickly catch-up. We don't know how early we're talking here, but can we really call them 'intruders' if the others have only been there a matter of days?

One groom thought he was going to be on The Bachelor.

One of the grooms is reportedly Newcastle-based tour director Ben Walters, who the Daily Mail reports previously had a different reality dating show in his sights.

"Ben was tipped to be the next Bachelor," a source told the publication. "He was convinced he had bagged the role and even cancelled several tours and holidays he had planned with friends.'

Allegedly, Warner Bros, the company that producers Bachie, pulled out at the last minute (and chose three other dudes instead...) leaving Ben without a reality TV show to find love and/or 15 minutes of fleeting fame.

What a travesty that would be.

Thankfully, we as viewers didn't have to miss out on watching what I can only assume is a very genuine man.

There is drama over one groom allegedly dumping his girlfriend to go on the show.

Image: Instagram @jack_dunkley.

So glad we're getting something fresh and new for season 11!

Just kidding, was this not the exact centrepiece of the early season 10 drama? I will never utter the words 'Justice for Harrison', but HELLOOOO HE LITERALLY DID THIS EXACT SAME THING.

Per the Daily Mail, one of the new grooms, Jack Dunkley is a personal trainer for the Gold Coast (and no one has ever looked more like a personal trainer from the Gold Coast).

Now, it turns out ol' mate may not have been so single before agreeing to be on the series.

A woman named Courtney, who says she is his ex, wrote to The Wash saying that he'd recently broke up with her because of work opportunities in the US.

Except he was... in Sydney... getting fake married... for TV.

"Good luck to his new wife," she told The Wash. "I even started selling my furniture when we were together as we spoke about moving in together. This is definitely the worst thing a man has ever done to me. I'd been driving myself crazy for a month wondering why everything was so shady."

According to the Daily Mail, this all comes up at the first dinner party and leads to a lot of drama. Of-bloody-course it does.

Having said all that... yes, I will be seated when this all makes it to air next year. I'm betting on late January, but we'll keep an eye out for updates for you - because don't pretend you won't be watching too.

Feature image: Nine.