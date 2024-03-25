A cheating scandal and no Wednesday dinner: This week's MAFS will look wildly different.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

As you're all probably aware by now, the final weeks of Married At First Sight Australia are upon us — but not without some minor tweaks.

Particularly to the schedule of the episodes, which have undergone some slight changes ahead of Final Vows.

The final Commitment Ceremony has come and gone, leaving us in a bit of a head spin, but it's about to get a lot more chaotic with Final Vows and the reunion episode soon to drop.

Fortunately (or... unfortunately, if you'd rather just get this season over and done with), the episodes are about to be spread out. It's a big change to what we've been used to for the past two months, since the series kicked off on January 29.

So far, we've been getting hour-long eps four nights a week, but there are still at least five episodes of Married At First Sight Australia that are left. And for the next three weeks, they'll only be airing on Sunday and Monday nights.

So to break it down:

We watched the final Commitment Ceremony on Sunday March 24. Next up is the final Dinner Party (along with the Honesty Box), which will play out on Monday, March 25, per So Dramatic!.

What's to come next weekend (Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1) are two episodes completely dedicated to and centred around the Final Vows.

Because of this, it looks like the Reunion Dinner Party and Commitment Ceremony will likely air on or around April 7 and 8.

The couples that remain in the experiment include Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell, who were a messy duo right from the beginning thanks to Sara's cheating scandal, where she caught up with her ex-boyfriend during filming. But it looks like all will end well for the couple.

"By the end of the experiment, they have a big redemption," an insider told So Dramatic!. "It's a genuine love story, and they finish the show together."

There's also Lauren Dunn and Jonathan McCullough, who we all know by now have had a dramatic falling out thanks to Jonathan being caught texting former bride Ellie Dix. Now the pair are officially dating, so it seems like it worked out in the end. Well, for Jono anyway.

Lauren after finding out Jono cheating on her during the MAFS final Commitment Ceremony. Image: Nine.

We can't forget intruders Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo, who have had a seemingly picture-perfect relationship during the series. Another couple that makes it to Final Vows is Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley, who have perhaps one of the most controversial relationships we've seen on the show in years.

Finally, there's Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper, who were rumoured to have a "secret pact" to stay together. However, they've both since denied the claims.

Whoever manages to stick it out until the bitter end, we all know by now that Final Vows could well be the beginning of the end for these couples anyway.

But here's to hoping!

Feature Image: Nine.