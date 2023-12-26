The MAFS 2024 gossip has started and we're in for a heck of a ride.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

We are just weeks away from another season of singles marrying complete strangers and (hopefully but unlikely) falling in love with one another.

Yup. Married At First Sight is coming back.

The infamous social experiment will kick off on January 29 with 10 couples from around Australia, and just like last year, Nine are promising a rollicking good time – or, at very least, a cheating scandal we can obsess over.

Watch the sneak peek of MAFS 2024. Post continues after video.

We've been told season 11 of Married At First Sight will deliver "a fresh take on the series" with more brides and grooms from different backgrounds, age ranges and sexualities than we've seen in past seasons.

So instead of a bunch of fiery twentysomethings, we'll be getting singles with ages spanning 28 to 62... with quite a few falling into the 30s-and-up age bracket.

There will also be a same-sex couple this season.

The series will welcome back certified sexologist Alessandra Rampolla alongside relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, who revealed her colon cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

And plenty of our favourite parts of the experiment will be returning, too – including explosive dinner ceremonies, Alessandra's famous Intimacy Week, Home Stays (when couples travel to meet each other's loved ones), and even the Couples' Retreat (which, based on previous seasons, is always make or break for the newlyweds).

The cast list has not been officially released as yet, but the trailer for Married At First Sight has already shown us several brides and grooms ready to (allegedly) commit to their new strangers partners.

There's Tim, a 30-year-old who can speak fluent Spanish.

Tim will be in Married At First Sight season 11. Image: Nine.

Then there's 42-year-old bride Lucinda, who claims to be a "dinner and a show... and dessert."

Lucinda is on season 11 of Married At First Sight. Image: Nine.

"Remember that first time we laid eyes on each other? I just knew you were going to be my husband!" 51-year-old Andrea tells her nervous groom in the trailer.

Andrea on Married At First Sight. Image: Nine.



There's also 30-year-old Cassandra, who promises to "laugh" and "cry" with her new husband and we can't help wondering what she's planning to cry about, but our remotes are ready.

Cassandra on Married At First Sight. Image: Nine.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that MAFS 2022 groom Mitch Eynaud might be returning... this time as the wedding guest of his brother Jayden, who will be walking down the aisle in 2024.

Jayden will be on Married At First Sight 2024. Image: Nine.

As more of the cast drops, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop!

Married at First Sight premieres at 7:30pm on Monday, January 29, on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Feature Image: Nine.