'We've only spoken through my lawyer.' What every MAFS star has been up to since the reunion.

Spare a thought for the 2023 cast of Married At First Sight.

They're stuck in reality TV limbo — the dreaded time between starring on Australia's most toxic 'dating' show and actually being able to... use that to their advantage. For money. And teeth whitening endorsements.

It's tough.

This year's experiment has officially wrapped up, signing off with two new couples and 20 other broken human beings. But right now, the people we've watched kiss, cheat and lie for nine weeks are still stuck in a Nine contract — which still means they're unable to control their own social media accounts, for example.

But that hasn't stopped some of the other cast going rogue. Sometimes, very creatively.

It's been almost four months since the reunion episodes were filmed in December 2022, which is practically an eternity in MAFS time.

So, here's what we could find about what's been going on with the 2023 cast between then and now.

Tahnee and Ollie.

Let's start positively, with season darlings Tahnee and Ollie — who are proof that every now and again, John Aiken and friends can (probably by accident) set up a perfect match.

From the moment these crazy kids locked eyes at their fake wedding, they just made sense. So, for the next two months, they simply watched as everyone around them imploded from their safe little love bubble.

It is no great surprise that Tahnee and Ollie are still together, post-MAFS.

In fact, Ollie officially moved to Sydney in February, and word on the street is the pair signed a joint lease to live together.

BLESS.

Melinda and Layton.

(A lot) more tumultuous, but ultimately also pretty cute, it seems like Melinda and Layton are also still together, four months on from the MAFS reunion.

Layton told Woman's Day that they had a mini honeymoon period after filming the reunion and before the show started airing.

"We've had some awesome holidays together — we spent Christmas together, and did Valentine's Day — we had this beautiful honeymoon period," he said.

Melinda told the same publication they were now in a "really good place".

They've been doing long-distance for the past few months, with Melinda living in Brisbane and Layton in Sydney, but now that all the madness of the show is over, Layton is looking to move north.

Lyndall.

After the reunion, So Dramatic! reported that Lyndall kissed Disney dad Josh during a wrap party in Sydney.

After that, Josh even flew to Perth to visit Lyndall, but it didn't work out after that.

"We only started getting close after the final reunion," she told Who. "He was supportive of me, because I was dealing with all the Cam stuff. I'll leave it at that for now. I don't think I'm quite ready to say much more now, in terms of how I feel."

INTERESTING.

She was also rumoured to be seeing Hugo, but shut that down, telling Yahoo they were just mates.

Lyndall also said she's open to pulling an Elizabeth Sobinoff and trying MAFS for a second time.

"I'm still impossibly single, so somebody help! Hopefully the experts do a little bit of a better job next time," she said to New Idea.

Lyndall... I say this with love... they won't.

Cam.

Cam returned to Darwin — after facing heat over showing Tayla his penis on FaceTime — and met someone at a party to mark finishing work for the year.

He is now dating this woman and they plan to travel for an extended period later in the year.

"I have got something really good going on back in Darwin at the moment," he told Nine. "We're sitting happy. It's someone I can be myself [around], I can be normal, I don't have to be someone I'm not. I don't have to talk about feelings every two seconds."

Oof.

Duncan.

So, there have been piping-hot rumours involving Duncan and Evelyn for a couple of months now.

And they were DEFINITELY not dispelled by a video obtained by The Wash from a Sydney club in late March.

In it, Duncan lifts Evelyn up before she straddles him.

We don't know too much about the nature of their relationship, but this might be the hottest couple of all time? Like, so hot it hurts my feelings? So hot it should be illegal?

Alyssa.

Alyssa has gone pretty quiet since her relationship issues with Duncan began airing on TV.

It makes sense: Sadly, Alyssa has been on the receiving end of some pretty horrible online trolling, which prompted both Duncan and Josh to come out in her defence.

She has not posted anything since captioning a March 22 pic "I have a child", and it doesn't seem like she's done many, if any, media surrounding the later part of the show.

Even the Instagram account for her cake business has been made private.

Tayla.

Tayla went rogue before the season even began, posting on her Instagram story that Lyndall was a bully, before having to hand her accounts over to production.

In un-aired footage filmed just after the reunion, Tayla told Nine she wishes she was matched with Cam on the experiment, but they were just friends.

She's been laying pretty low since the show started filming, but seems to have a little more control over her Instagram account than the other cast members.

Because on March 19, she shared some important and honestly devastating news: Hugo, the goat, not the husband, died. RIP, Hugoat.

Hugo.

Since the reunion, Hugo's been linked to Lyndall and fitness influencer Carla Florencia Mari Chatkiewicz, but in an interview with Pedestrian Hugo insisted they were both just friends of his.

He also confirmed he was still single.

On the bright side, at least that means he's no longer sleeping on windowsills.

Jesse.

Over the past few months, Jesse has said in interviews since filming that Claire had been 'protected' by producers, and a lot of their storyline was edited.

In a Facebook comment about the reunion dinner party episode, Jesse wrote: "Almost everything I say about Claire that night has been craftily edited to appear that there’s still a chance for us."

No word on how he explains that 'she's coming to Perth!' moment from the finale, but sure.

Otherwise, Jesse has been spotted out hanging out with Janelle multiple times in Perth.

And if you want him to officiate your wedding, you need to get in quick. Apparently, he's built up quite the waitlist.

Claire.

During a March interview with Today Extra, Claire said she and Jesse were amicable but did not speak often.

"Jesse seems to be doing great. He's enjoying his newfound fame back in Perth. He's having a great time," she said.

Janelle.

Janelle, who has a huge 550,000 followers on TikTok, has not been able to post anything non-show related since January, but I for one cannot wait for her to get her accounts back. Because surely she will spill some tea.

But in real life, Janelle's been spotted with Jesse a number of times in Perth — including holding hands at Fall Festival on January 7, which they attended with Tahnee and Ollie, according to the Daily Mail.

After leaving the show, she told Nine she needed to work through the trauma of the show before getting into another relationship.

Adam.

Word on the street is that Adam's spent the last four months apologising to Jesse multiple times, while still ignoring Janelle's existence. Okay, I'm kidding, but am I really that far off?

Since the show began airing, his 'online competitions business', which he explained at his wedding, has gone offline.

Josh.

Disney daddy admitted to 9Entertainment that he'd been on a few dates since the experiment, but was still single.

"Nothing successful, so I'm continuing that strong track record from before the experiment," he joked.

Although, he conveniently left out that Lyndall goss.

She's also come out against negative comments viewers were sending to both Alyssa and his TV wife, Melissa. He's a good egg.

Melissa.

Melissa has had a pretty rough time since MAFS began airing, telling Mamamia that men had attempted to track her down at work.

"One man asked my colleagues if the 'freak in the sheets' was in. When she said 'no' and then asked what he wanted, he just said, 'Well if she's after a good f**k, I can give it to her.' My colleague asked him to leave and I reported it," Melissa recalled.

Sandy.

Sandy is hopeful of finding love in the future but she's in no rush.

"I need to completely process what's happened. It was my first relationship, so I need to look back on my own self and think – what have I learned from this, how can I build from this," she told 9Entertainment.

"I'm always looking for love, but I think I need a bit of a break."﻿

But it's not like she doesn't have options.

In a radio segment with Fitzy & Wippa in March, Sandy was quizzed on whether anyone famous had slid into her DMs.

"Maybe," she said. "TV [personality] … That’s all I'm saying... Just think, 7pm, [The] Project."👀

Dan.

Very early into the season airing, Dan was reportedly sent a legal letter from Nine because he was making zero effort to keep his love life under wraps.

He was spotted kissing nurse Samantha Symes, who was a guest at his TV wedding to Sandy, just a day after the episode aired.

In March, Samantha told the Daily Mail she and Dan broke up (via text, apparently), after dating for three months.

Since then, Dan's been spotted with an ex, model Chloe Patterson.

On Instagram, Chloe made a number of jokes about how she and Dan met at the ocean, which is definitely a tick in her favour, because we all know liking the beach makes up 87.6 per cent of his personality.

Evelyn.

So, refer to the above video of Evelyn and Duncan.

Although, sources say she's insisting they're just friends.

Rupert.

In late March, the Daily Mail shared photos that tried to hint at Rupert sneaking around with Tayla after filming the reunion, which just seems... wild. But he magically changes shoes midway through the shots, so I'd take that with a grain of salt.

He also shocked radio hosts during an interview with SeaFM’s Bianca, Ben & Lakey. The trio were forced to censor him when he blurted out that he could "find the clit" during sex.

Classic Rupert.

Since then, he's been a hard man to track down, so we assume he's been put back on voice rest — whether forcibly or by choice, idk.

Caitlin.

WE LOVE CAITLIN. And we love this for Caitlin: since MAFS wrapped up, she's started a new job as a lash and brow technician at Melinda's company in Brisbane.

"She said she was looking for somebody and I should get my qualifications, and I was like, 'I already have my qualifications, why not!'" she told Nine.

She's also been dating a bowls player called Kobe since late last year, and according to friends 'sources' talking to all the main gossip players, she's just as happy as she deserves to be.

Shannon.

Shannon is back together with his ex — which is for the best, considering he told Caitlin he was still in love with her.

He's also had to deny speculation from viewers that he is a heavy drug user, telling the Daily Mail he was diagnosed with ADHD after filming.

"It's a long, challenging process to get diagnosed and treated for ADHD. Only those who’ve experienced it would understand my thought process. If I was on meth, I would've been wide awake during those 4am commitment ceremonies, not looking glassy-eyed and ready to fall asleep," he said.

He also acknowledged his new gig as an Uber Eats driver, saying he wasn't "ashamed" as some fans of the show suggested.

"Never be ashamed of what you do to support yourself, especially in the financial hardship world we live in today! Hustle hard and still dream big," he said.

Bronte.

Throughout the show airing, Bronte and Harrison have been trading barbs in interviews. Because, obviously. So it's safe to say they are not mates.

In March, she was seen holding hands with another man while meeting Lyndall for a boat party.

Harrison.

Yes, I left the worst till last. It was an avoidance tactic. But here we are.

After leaving the experiment, it's understood Harrison was back in contact with Abby, the Bachelor star he was 'seeing' before his TV marriage.

As the show aired, Abby responded to comments on Instagram saying they were no longer in contact (and calling out his "lies").

At a NOVA event in March, Harrison confirmed he texted Bronte when the episode featuring her endometriosis aired, but she did not reply.

"We have spoken since via my lawyer but that's about it..." he said.

He also confirmed he had a new girlfriend, Gina, who he 'went public with' at a party to celebrate his TV divorce.

Aaand... fin.

Chelsea McLaughlin is Mamamia's Senior Entertainment Writer. Catch up on her MAFS recaps here. For more pop culture takes, recommendations and sarcasm, you can follow her on Instagram.

