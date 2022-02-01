"Immediately no." The 20 best Twitter reactions from the second episode of MAFS.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.



We're two episodes deep in to an all new season of Married At First Sight Australia, and it wouldn't be surprising to say that drama is bubbling.

Because boy oh boy, we have already seen some things.

This episode, we got a mixed bag, with a psychic bride, a doubtful groom and a very... sexually charged wedding ceremony.

We met Mitch and Ella - the experiment sceptic who fake-ties-the-knot with the eager-to-love and also very-eager-to-get-her-husband-out-of-his-pants Ella. Fingers crossed it works out, although considering the rate of success from previous seasons... We sadly do not have our hopes up.

The other couple who got to say their fake vows was Domenica and Jack, who we anticipate to go the distance - because they're just so darn into eachother.

While we tuned in with wide eyes and open ears, we were not the only ones who were glued to our TV screens.

In fact, there were thousands upon thousands of tweets from viewers - all the way from deranged passionate to downright bloody hilarious.

Here are our top 20 memes and reactions, so you can laugh along with us.

