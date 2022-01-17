An "alpha" bride and a Texan groom: Everything we know about the Married at First Sight 2022 cast.

It's that time of year again.

As we settle into the rhythm of the new year, there's one very important event that marks a return to life as normal - and it's the premiere of Married at First Sight.

This year, the infamous show will be kicking off on January 31 with eight couples from around Australia, and there will no doubt be just as much drama as we've come to expect from the last few seasons of Married At First Sight.

Video via Channel Nine.

So, with two weeks to go, we thought we'd round up all the people who will be joining the Married at First Sight cast in 2022, including where to find them on Instagram.

Here's what you can expect.

MAFS Olivia Frazer, 27, and her Instagram.

27-year-old Olivia is a teaching student from NSW.

According to Channel Nine, she has struggled with self-confidence for years following a gastric sleeve surgery at 22. Her dating life took a pause so she could focus on being her terminally ill father's carer, but she's now ready for love.