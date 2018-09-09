Madeleine West on why she kept her separation from her partner of 13 years a secret.

After 13 years together, Australian actress Madeleine West and chef Shannon Bennett have confirmed their separation.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine, the Neighbours and Playing for Keeps actress spoke for the first time about the factors that led to their split.

“Cracks can form, and things that we don’t necessarily plan in the beginning can happen,” said the 38-year-old.

“We’re not currently together. We’re striving to reconnect as friends and parents, but who knows what the future holds? As a family we’ll continue to split our time between Melbourne and Byron Bay.”

The mother-of-six described how several factors had an impact on her marriage.

“Having a public profile, having two high-pressure careers, having a multitude of children — and I will say they are a lot harder to train than dragons — it puts exponential pressures on a relationship,” she said.

Despite this, both West and Bennett are focused on putting the welfare of their six young children first.

Although rumours of their split have been circulating since early August, West said she withheld from commenting in an attempt to shield her family from any further media attention.

Now, she’s doing the best she can, which includes keeping her kids – aged from three to 12 – off her social media accounts and away from the public eye. At least until they can decide for themselves.

“People will always be curious no matter what you do. There will always be salacious rumours made up about you,” she told Stellar.

“That’s part of public life and you have to accept that.”

