"I haven't given up." What the cast from Love on the Spectrum are up to, one year on.

Watching Love on the Spectrum feels like the warm hug we all need right now.

The hit series, which first premiered on the ABC, follows the heartwarming stories of young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate the ups and downs of dating, as well as couples already in long-term relationships.

Since its release on Netflix last month, Australia and now the world have fallen in love with the four-part documentary series and the young adults who are showcased on it. ﻿

Now, over a year since filming wrapped on the show, Netflix have released a video updating us on what the cast have been doing since.

While most are still single, the cast have been keeping themselves busy while they continue their search for love. And most importantly, they're not giving up hope.

Here's a look at what they're doing now.

Ruth and Thomas

Image: Netflix. Image: Netflix. We quickly fell in love with Ruth and Thomas' relationship on Love on the Spectrum. The couple had been together for four years and were engaged when the show was being filmed.

And in some very exciting news, the pair have now officially tied the knot.

Ruth shared photos of her and Thomas' wedding on Instagram last month.

After their wedding, the couple visited a cat cafe "to have a much-needed peaceful and relaxing session with sleeping kittens".

Aside from getting married, Ruth and Thomas have been busy moving into a new place.

"We've also been able to move out of the unit we were renting and into this house... right next to the railway which I'm really enjoying," Thomas said in the video.

Michael

Michael immediately became a fan favorite on the show. The 26-year-old's dream in life is to become a husband, and he’s so determined to reach his goal he has a pair of love ducks that sit on his bedside table.

In the video, Michael explained he recently joined a dating app to "simply give it a try".

"I haven't given up, and I have no intention of giving up," he said.

In a recent interview on Mamamia's No Filter podcast, Michael explained his ideal partner would be "someone who comes from a good family, with old school values, has a good heart, not going around doing the wrong thing".

"Someone who is hardworking, takes their responsibility seriously. And someone who is very intelligent because intelligence is a quality that I’m very attracted to in women," he added.

When he eventually finds a partner, he said he would love to take her out to dinner, dancing and to the cinemas.

"If any fine lady in her twenties is willing to go out with a refined, romantic, loyal gentleman such as myself and have the best time of your life, I can definitely make that happen."

Michael certainly proved himself the romantic during the interview, saying, "If a man wants to look for true beauty in a woman, the only place he’ll find it is in her heart because that’s where her true beauty lies".

Aside from dating, Michael said he currently spends his time working, watching TV and practising his acting skills in his bedroom.

"My five goals for the future are... buying a house, getting a cat, becoming a husband, becoming independently wealthy and establishing myself an acting career – voice acting actually," he shared in the video.

Chloe

Chloe is still looking for love after the show, but she's not giving up.

"It's going to be hard and it might take a long time but I really wanted to find someone and have a very special connection with them like Jimmy and Sharnae," she said referencing to another couple from the show.

In the meantime, Chloe says she's looking to move out with her best friend Brodie, who we also met on the show.

"Me and Brodie, we're best friends, and we're still really, really close."

She's also working on landing her dream job as a support worker and sign language interpreter.

Mark

Mark has also been keeping himself busy since the show wrapped up.

"I've been doing movie and book reviews on Facebook sometimes, which is pretty exciting," he explained.

When it comes to love, Mark is still hopeful he'll meet someone.

"It hasn't been easy, but from where I am right now, I say I've done extremely well, and everyone's proud of me and how far I've come."

"Everyone feels like they get to that point where they're like, 'I'm never going to find love. Am I going to be alone for the rest of my life?'" he continued. "Just remember, don't give up."

Maddi

Maddi is also still looking for love but has landed herself a job at a doggy daycare in the meantime.

"It's a bit difficult, because I've never had a job before," she said in the video.

She's also looking to enroll in driving school.

"I decided to focus on getting a job first, so that was the focus this year and it's happened so next year I'm going to take a look at driving classes."

Olivia

Olivia has continued to act since the show ended, with her theatre classes moving online during lockdown.

When it comes to relationships, Olivia says she's looking to start dating women for the first time.

"People don't know this because it wasn't shown on the show but I'm actually bisexual," she said in the video.

Kelvin

Kelvin has continued drawing and is looking to get a job at Australia Post in the future. ﻿

Earlier this year, he shared an Instagram photo of himself at the Madman Anime Festival with fellow Love on the Spectrum cast mate, Amanda.

Andrew

Andrew has continued to work as an administration support officer. In the future, he's looking to apply to more speed dating events.

Love on the Spectrum is now streaming on Netflix.

