Lotte Moss took high doses of Ozempic. She says she'd 'rather die' than take it again.

"It made me feel so nauseous. I took it for two weeks. It comes with a pen and different doses, you take one injection one week, one injection the next week and you take every week, and I've never felt sicker in my life."

"I was throwing up, it was horrible. I took a lower dosage the first time I took it then I went up higher. I ended up being in bed for two days, felt so sick, my weight had dropped. When I was in bed for those two days and it was at the end of it and I just wanted to come off it, because it's not like you can stopping taking it, it's not like a pill that you don't take when you wake up in the morning, it's in your system and it's there."

"I felt so sick one day I said to my friend, "I can't keep any water down, I can't keep any food down, no liquids, nothing. I need to go to hospital, I feel really sick."'

After ending up in emergency, Moss said she experienced a seizure due to dehydration. "My face was clenching up, my whole body was tense — it was so weird. Your hands clench up and you can't move them and it feels like you're going to break your hand."

"It was honestly one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me in my life," she said. "I would rather die any day than take it again."

In just two weeks, Moss said she had dropped seven kilos. "That's not a healthy weight loss, that's not a healthy drop," she said.

"It's these small things I wish I'd known before taking it. But I took it, you inject it into your leg, and it was the worst decision I ever made. This is a warning to everyone. Please, if you're thinking of taking it, do not take it, it's so not worth it."

"I get that, in the media, everyone and all these celebrities are on it right now. And it's so hard to look at that and see these dramatic weight losses, especially for people with eating disorders and problems with eating. It's so hard to see that when maybe you're not someone who drops weight quickly or you're struggling with recovering."