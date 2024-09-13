Lotte Moss took high doses of Ozempic. She says she'd 'rather die' than take it again.

Lottie Moss is the latest celebrity to open up about her experience with Ozempic, warning her followers against the "seriously dangerous" drug caused her to be hospitalised.
The model, 26, who is the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss, shared with her followers how she had taken the drug — a once-weekly injectable medication for Type 2 diabetes — for two weeks and "never felt so sick in my life."
Opening up about her "Ozempic hell", during a recent episode of her podcast, Dream On, she said: "A few months ago, I was not feeling happy about my weight," she shared. "I had a friend, and she could get it [Ozempic] for me."
"It was below board, from a doctor, but it wasn't like you go into a doctor's office and he prescribes it for you, takes your blood pressure, and takes tests, which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic," she said.
"At the end of the day it is a medication, it is dangerous and really meant for weight loss of people of a very large size. When I was taking it, the amount that I was taking was meant for people who are 100 kilos and over."
Moss said she started off by taking a low dosage of the drug, which is usually injected once weekly for four weeks. However, the model revealed she soon began taking a higher dose.