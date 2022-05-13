It's been 20 years since The Osbournes first aired. Here's what they're all doing now.

This post deals with drug abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



In 2002, the world was introduced to a family called The Osbournes.

They were nothing like the Brady Bunch. They were much more like The Simpsons... but with money, and open recreational substance usage.

Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack exploded on to our screens, and were the most-watchable family at the time, thanks to their vibrant, dynamic, and interesting personalities.

The show, for which Sharon had negotiated a lucrative contract with MTV, ended in 2005.

Here's what the Osbournes have been up to since.

Ozzy Osbourne now.



Many people already knew Ozzy Osbourne as part of the heavy metal band, Black Sabbath. He was a larger-than-life figure before the show, and that didn’t change. Neither did his extensive substance abuse.

As a result, Ozzy, now 73, suffers from various serious health issues, including Parkinson's disease and emphysema.

Since The Osbournes ended, Ozzy has continued to perform, even reuniting for a last show with Black Sabbath.

In 2016, Ozzy had an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh, after which Sharon left him. He then spent time in rehab for sex addiction and, still in love with her husband, Sharon took him back.