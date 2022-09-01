"I'm not very high maintenance": Every tip we picked up from Kate Moss' beauty routine.

Here are seven things we learned about Kate Moss' beauty routine.

She's launched her own lifestyle brand.

Following the same suit as many other famous models (such as Miranda Kerr and Naomi Watts), Kate Moss has now launched her own wellness brand.

It's a six-piece collection, which includes a line-up of beauty and self-care products.

"I'm very excited to tell you about my new brand - it's called Cosmoss," she shared, sipping on a pink tea - part of her brand's offering.

"It wakes you up, it's good for alkalising your system and [I drink it] instead of lemon water - which is apparently very bad for your teeth. It's delicious."

Talking about what inspired her foray into the wellness world, she said, "Somebody approached me after [they] heard about my change in lifestyle. I've been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier."

"I was really interested because that's what I was doing with my life. I was taking better care of myself. I was trying new things - all of the stuff that can make you feel more grounded and balanced," she explained. "So, that's what I wanted to bring to my products."

She now wears sunscreen every day, thanks to her daughter.

If there's one important takeaway we should all learn from Moss' beauty routine, it's that it's never too late to start wearing sunscreen. It's the number one best thing you can do for your skin, after all.

And thanks to her 19-year-old daughter Lila, Moss is now finally on board.

"This is new to my regime, sunscreen," said Moss. "My daughter tells me off all the time, [saying] 'Mummy you have to wear sunscreen'. I do know it's important."

Her sunscreen of choice? One you can just grab at the chemist - La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+, $30.86.

She's a fan of a cult lip mask.

Like every good beauty afficionado, Moss is also now a fan of the cult Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $31.

The model said this was another recommendation from her daughter, who first introduced her to it. "It's a sleep mask, but it's so good."

Slathering it on her lips, she adds, "Lila probably has more of a skin routine than I do, but she's very good at makeup and things."

She likes to ingest her CBD facial oil.

Alongside her tea, Moss' beauty elixir of choice is the Cosmoss Golden Nectar CBD facial oil - a rejuvenating antioxidant oil that she drops under her tongue.

She speaks to its anti-inflammatory and stress-relieving benefits, explaining that it can either be ingested or applied topically.

"It's made from a plant in Greece, and it's called the ears of eels, which I thought just sounded magical in itself."

Rubbing it on her hands and chest, she said, "You can put it on your hands, on your skin - anywhere on your body, basically."