"I'm not very high maintenance": Every tip we picked up from Kate Moss' beauty routine.

Kate Moss. She's a cultural icon. One of the most recognisable faces in the world, the legendary British supermodel was the original 'party girl' of the 90s and early noughties.
But the 48-year-old's rise to fame truly couldn't be more different to the wholesome lifestyle she leads today, out in the English Cotswolds.
Watch: Kate Moss interviewed by Vogue. Post continues below.
As part of Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, the British model has shared her entire beauty routine - from skin and makeup to hair and self-care - along with the details of her newest business venture.
And in true Kate Moss style, the whole thing just absolutely oozes 'cool girl'.