10 of the longest-lasting couples who met on reality TV.

While we all know that long-lasting relationships in Hollywood are hard to find, there is something that is actually rarer: long-lasting couples who met on reality TV.

So to prove that they are out there, we have compiled a list of couples who met while appearing on Australian reality TV shows.

From couples who met on The Farmer Wants a Wife to Married At First Sight, here are 10 long-lasting couples who met on reality TV.

But first, watch the trailer for this year's season of Married At First Sight. Post continues below.

Brad Crane and Stacie Marmion: 12 years.

Image: Channel Seven.

Brad and Stacie met in 2009 on season four of Farmer Wants a Wife. The following year, the couple got married and now, they have three daughters: Darcie, Bobbie and Frankie.

"You know how we did the whole 'come home and meet the parents' thing? He stayed that night and never left," Stacie told Mamamia in 2019. "He moved in with my dad and me from that day."

Scott Warby and Clare Spark: 12 years.

Image: Channel Seven.

Another couple from season four of Farmer Wants a Wife who lasted the distance!

Scott and Clare got engaged nine months after the show wrapped up. The couple have since had two children.

Rachael Finch and Michael Miziner: 11 years.

Back in 2010, Australian model Rachael Finch appeared on Dancing with the Stars. Michael Miziner was her partner.

"When I first saw Misha, I remember thinking 'He’s gotta be gay,'" Rachael told 9Honey. "I just thought, 'No man can be that perfect from top to toe.' I was gobsmacked."

But after working together on the show, Rachael and Michael became inseparable. Now, they have been married for five years, run a business together and have two children: Violet and Dom.

Frank Atherton and Tenille Jolly: 10 years.

Image: Channel Seven.

Frank and Tenille fell in love on season seven of Farmer Wants a Wife. The couple got engaged two years after the show on Valentine's Day and have since welcomed a son, Oliver.

Sam Alford and Jodie Byrne: nine years.

Image: Channel Seven.

And our final couple from Farmer Wants a Wife: Sam and Jodie.

These two lovebirds met on the set of season eight and three months later, Jodie moved onto Sam's property. By the end of that year, the couple were engaged. These days, Sam and Jodie are married and have a baby named River.

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards: eight years.

Anna Heinrich won over the heart of Tim Robards (and Australia) on the first season of The Bachelor in 2013.

Five years later, they got married in Puglia, Italy in 2018, and in November 2020, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elle.

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr: six years.

Image: Instagram.

One of the rare Married At First Sight success stories.

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr have been together since meeting on season two of the popular series. They celebrated their anniversary in November 2020, five years after filming began for season two of MAFS in 2015 (the show aired early 2016). The pair recently bought a house together.

Snezana Markoski and Sam Wood: six years.

During Sam Wood's 2015 season of The Bachelor, he met Snezana Markoski. Post-finale, the couple got married and welcomed two gorgeous children, Charlie and Willow.

Lauren Brant and Barry Hall: five years.

Former AFL footballer Barry Hall and television personality Lauren Brant appeared on the 2015 season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! The couple later announced that they were dating in November 2016.

Now, six years later, the couple share two children: Miller and Houston.

Georgia Love and Lee Elliott: five years.

Another Bachelor love story. During Georgia's season of The Bachelorette, Lee captured her heart.

Since the show, Georgia and Lee have moved in together in Melbourne.

The pair got engaged in 2019, however they were forced to postpone their planned 2020 wedding due to COVID-19.

Matty J and Laura Byrne: four years.

In 2017, when appearing on his own season of The Bachelor, Matty 'J' Johnson fell in love with Laura Byrne.

"The chemistry Laura and I have, it hits me every time we're together," Matty J told NW. "When I'm with her it feels so natural and I never want our dates to end. I knew she could be right for me the day after our first date – I simply couldn't fault it."

Since Laura won Matty's season of The Bachelor, the couple have gotten engaged and welcomed a daughter, Marlie-Mae. Laura is now expecting their second child at any moment.

Feature Image: Instagram/@snezanawood @annaheinrich1