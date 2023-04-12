Over the weekend, a café in a small NSW town started copping heavy criticism on social media.

On Saturday, the ABC reported the Long Track Pantry in the country town of Jugiong, which has a population of around 200 people, has hired school-aged kids to work in the factory kitchen and café.

The café, which faced a workforce shortage, pays kids award wages to make jam, wash dishes and serve customers. According to the publication, school-aged kids now make up the majority of their 100-strong workforce.

Two sisters, who were 11 when they started working at the café, credited the business for providing them skills and giving them something to occupy their spare time in the small town.

"This job gives you something to do and a chance to talk to people," one of the girls told the publication.

Despite their praise, the café has copped backlash on Twitter, with some accusing the business of supporting "child" and "slave labour".

However, others have defended the café, applauding the move as a "great learning experience" for local kids.

Child employment laws in Australia.

In Australia, each state and territory has different laws when it comes to child employment.

In NSW, there is no minimum working age and children aged 12 and under are able to get a tax file number if a parent or guardian signs on their behalf.

However, there are certain limits to the amount of hours you can work if you're under 15.

For example, under 15-year-olds must be given a one-hour rest break in each four-hour period of work, according to Youth Law Australia.

Children can also work full-time if they have finished year 10 or have turned 17.

Around the country, a survey on employment and workplace relations found there were around 214,500 kids aged 15 and under were legally employed as of last year, according to The Guardian.

With kids continuing to roll up the sleeves, the federal government is considering a recommendation to make the minimum working age 15, or 13 for "light work".

Why do some kids want to work?

To find out more about the incentive to dive into the workforce early, we asked the Mamamia community what age they landed a job and whether they believe they were too young.

Here's what they had to say.

"I was nine years old. It's a bit controversial but it was a Saturday gig (literally three hours) for our family business. It was all cash money and it was the best tips I've ever got. Honestly, I'm all in for kids starting little gigs early... it set me up to understand the value of money and everything else that comes with working so I was ready for my 'official work' when I was 13 at the local cafe." - Rachel.

"I was about 12 and started working as a basketball umpire for six to 10-year-old's games. We were paid $2 a game... I think 12 is too young for most other 'traditional' jobs but this umpiring wasn't a big deal. But $2 a game is definitely not enough. It's borderline criminal.' - Kally.

"I was 14 at Maccas. I think it was too young because I didn't care about the job and didn't really need the money yet. I prioritised school and sport over the job and quit after six months." - Kieran.

"I was living in the UK and you weren't allowed to get a job until you were 16. I remember applying for about 10 jobs on my 16th birthday as I was so desperate to work." - Polly.

"I was an Avon rep at 13. I was an extremely enthusiastic kid and waned to start working and earning my own money. My mum had a friend who was an Avon rep and because of how the business was set up, there were no age requirements. We worked entirely off commission, so the amount I earned was based on what I brought in. I would door knock around my suburb and ended up with some consistent customers who would purchase on a monthly basis... It was a great entry point as it helped me get into a solid retail gig at Jo Mercer around 16, and probably the key reason why I ended up feeling comfortable starting a full-time sales role at 21. It taught me the importance of money and helped settle the itch to be independent." - Jessica.



"I started baby sitting casually at 16 and got my first proper job in a pub at 18. I'm glad I had my childhood and teens to enjoy being a kid for the most part." - Cassie.

"I was 14 or 13 and I had to get parental permission. It was at the local supermarket. I loved it because so many of my friends also worked there. I also just loved having my own money to spend. My parents were definitely all for it, probably because it meant I'd stop hassling them to buy me stuff. I think they were proud that I was proactive about it and wanted to work." - Talia.

"I was 15 and worked in a chemist. On my first day, an elderly man asked me for a plastic bag and vomited in it in front of me. Then he said 'I have cancer, I vomit sometimes'. It was a little confronting for me at that age, and I've never forgotten it." - Talecia.

"I was 17 at Strandbags, it also fuelled my retail addiction. I think being a teenager is a good time to start working in a place where you aren't related to the owners. But I have friends who have worked in their family businesses since they could walk and talk and they seem to be pretty well sorted financially now that we're in our 40s!"- Claire.

Feature Image: Getty.