health

'I just started my 20s. There are a million moments I won't be able to get back.'

A few weeks ago, I cried down the phone to my mum.

She was out on a walk with a friend, and, as happens after a particularly difficult day, I found myself spiralling into a whirl of negativity.

"You. Don't. Understand," I said between sobs. 

You see, I'm 20 years old. 

And this week, I'll be going into my eleventh consecutive week in Sydney lockdown. 

She can understand this situation completely, in theory.

She's endured just as many lockdowns as I have. She's dealt with the routine testing at the hint of a cold. She's diligently checked in at every venue. She's even isolated for 14 days after being in the wrong place at the wrong time, while fully vaccinated.

But what she can't understand is the immense loss I've felt for my 'best years' that are wasting away without a Euro trip or club-made vodka raspberry in sight. 

It's trivial really. 

An extremely privileged grief to experience. 

But it's a grief, nonetheless.

2020 was a year I'd spent my whole teenage life dreaming about. 

19 years old and fresh out of a four-year-long relationship, I was excited to finally experience the world as was intended for a single uni student with little responsibilities other than assignment deadlines. 

And for a moment there, I did. 

Celebrating a new year at Field Day festival. Jan, 1, 2020.

On the first of January, among lingering bushfire smoke, I was surrounded by sweaty strangers at a musical festival. 

I kissed a guy I didn't know the name of. 

I had a few too many vodka Red Bulls than is ever a good idea. 

And I got a taste of what it meant to be young and carefree. 

Just as quickly as I savoured in that freedom though, it was ripped out from under me. 

2020 descended. Fast.

I don't need to retell that story, because each and every person reading this would have one of their own laced in "flattening the curve" anecdotes and our first introduction to the dreaded lockdowns.

It's funny, reflecting on that time now. 

I was swept up by the rules so quickly it felt novel. Fun... almost. 

I remember, in early March, writing a note to myself dated to May 2020 asking, "Is COVID still a thing?"

Well, it's certainly still a thing. 

It was still a thing when I finished my Bachelor's Degree online, on an unceremonious Friday in November.

It was still a thing at Christmas when, living on the Northern Beaches, I wasn't allowed to see my family on the other side of the bridge.

And it was still a thing thirteen-ish weeks ago, when I woke up after a long-awaited, far-too-many-venues-for-contact-tracers, night out - only to be told my housemate was a close contact. 

The six months I've lived in my 20s; those same 20s that I was told would be the best time of my life, have been shrouded in disappointment, fear and guilt.

I cannot measure the disappointment I've felt for the loss of millions of tiny experiences I'll never get back. 

The ever-present fear of being labelled a "selfish 20-something" in the news, should I have contracted COVID while out of lockdown and living with a certain level of normalcy.

And guilt for feeling shitty about it, when I am so insanely privileged to not have been affected by, or lost a loved one to, this virus.

Right now, I'm struggling to find Gladys' "light at the end of the tunnel".

While I can't wait for restrictions to ease, it hurts to know I won't be having an uninhibited early 20s. And it hurts to look back at the 18 months I've already lost.

Because the "new normal" isn't normal.

The new normal doesn't have international travel in the cards - a luxury I sacrificed a gap year for, to get my degree done quickly. Who could have known it would be paused indefinitely?

And the new normal doesn't allow for getting lost in the moment with strangers from anywhere and everywhere. At this point, I feel like wishing for otherwise is ridiculous.

As the pandemic rages on, so does life. Birthdays come and go, young people grow up, and getting too drunk and dancing on a bar table has an age limit... right? 

I'll be fully vaccinated in under a week, and for that I'm so grateful. 

But for now, among all the terrible, horrific things going on in the world, I'm upset that I won't have the crazy 21st I've dreamed of. 

And that's life, I guess.

For more from Emma, you can follow her on Instagram.

Feature Image: Supplied.

janekelly a day ago
I feel so much for the young people in their early 20s. I'm pregnant with my second child at 32 and had my first in May 2020, and while I've been affected by COVID in terms of isolation from family/health services, I often think about how lucky I am that there wouldn't be travel on the cards for me even without COVID. Half the time I think to myself I might as well be in lockdown! But for those young people, it must be so heart-breaking. I teach Year 12 and hearing about how all their hopes for the future are so restricted right now is so sad.

To the author I want to reassure you that you will be still be partying/travelling well into your late-20s if that's what you want - that's what I did :). Hang in there and allow yourself to grieve these lost experiences for now.


lorst a day ago 2 upvotes
I get it. And I'm sure any empathetic adult who has shared the same dreams and hopes will get it too. I took off for the first time overseas alone at 20 years old and toured the world in the 80s. Your article helped me to tap back into that time and feel how exciting the years were leading up to hopping on that enormous jet. 

Your time will 100% come. 

But anyone who says 'Just be happy you haven't lost a loved one' isn't getting the point. There are all kinds of grieving and you have every right at 20 to be feeling this way. We are not machines ffs. Well done for articulating the sense of loss someone your age feels. My daughter is 18 and was looking forward to a traveling gap year next year, and she too is feeling there's nothing to look forward to. With the experience of being older I can see the light for you as you realise life isn't as short as you think. But it's there Emma and you will be jumping on that plane into the sunset before you know it x
