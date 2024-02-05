Why Lizzo had to avoid every red carpet interview at the Grammys.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are happening as we speak, but there was one person who was noticeably absent from the red carpet.

Known for her extravagant style and out-of-the-box accessories, it was almost expected that Lizzo would walk the red carpet. But when she was nowhere to be seen - and instead made her first appearance on stage while presenting an award - we quickly realised why she was avoiding the press.

On February 4, it was reported that Lizzo's request to throw out a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers was denied by a judge, meaning the suit will go ahead.

In case you missed it, the About Damn Time singer is being sued by three of her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, for allegedly creating a hostile work environment. They've also accused her of fat shaming and sexual harassment, along with claims of racial and religious discrimination.

The day after the lawsuit became public, Lizzo publically denied all allegations, saying they were "outrageous."

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

The artist then requested to have the lawsuit dropped under the anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) statute, which allows defendants to dismiss meritless suits that threaten their right to free speech under the First Amendment.

However, Judge Mark H. Epstein said the anti-SLAPP statute didn't fully apply to the suit, although parts of it did.

Judge Epstein threw out some accusations against Lizzo and her team, including the one that claimed she fat-shamed one of her dancers.

Lizzo chose to skip the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Image: Getty.

He also said that asking her dancers to pose for a nude photoshoot for her show "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" was protected under anti-SLAPP law as part of the "creative process".

"This case presents a number of difficult issues," said Judge Epstein. "And the courts are rightfully wary of injecting themselves into the creative process."

"Finding the right balance is often no easy task, and this case is a perfect example," he said.

He acknowledged that his court tried to adhere to free speech laws without dismissing allegations of misconduct and discrimination.

"It is dangerous for the court to weigh in, ham-fisted, into constitutionally protected activity, but it is equally dangerous to turn a blind eye to allegations of discrimination or other forms of misconduct merely because they take place in a speech-related environment."

After the verdict was announced, Lizzo's spokesperson, Stefan Friedman, shared a statement saying the team is "pleased" that Epstein chose to toss out "all or part of four of the plaintiffs' causes of action."

"Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and recognising who she is - a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity," the statement said. "We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail."

Attorney for the three plaintiffs, Ron Zambrano, also released a statement on behalf of his clients, saying they were "pleased" with the judge's ruling and "consider it a victory on balance."

He said that the decision to move forward "signals that Lizzo - or any celebrity - is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she's famous."

