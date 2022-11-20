"There will be more." Everything we know about The Project's 'mass exodus'.

On Sunday night, Lisa Wilkinson announced her immediate departure from The Project.

"From tonight I'm stepping back from hosting the show," Wilkinson began. "Sitting at this desk and working with this incredible team... has been an absolute privilege."

Wilkinson's decision comes less than six weeks after Carrie Bickmore also announced she was leaving the program at the end of 2022, after co-hosting the panel show for 13 years.

And according to entertainment reporter Peter Ford, there will be more resignations in the next fortnight as the show undergoes a major rebrand.

"There's more going from The Project."

Following the news, Ford tweeted there would be more "shock resignations" in the next two weeks.

"How coincidental so many people all decide at the same time they 'need a change,'" he said.

On Monday morning, Ford shared what he knew on breakfast radio.

"There's more going from The Project," Ford told 3AW's Breakfast with Ross and Russel.

"They want the show to go younger and hipper, and they believe - I think it's very much a last-ditch attempt to try and rebrand the show... I think they realised that they had to make some pretty significant changes before going into another year with the same people on the desk there."

Ford predicted at least two more resignations from the show, though he did not name anyone in particular.

The possible replacements on The Project desk.

Channel Ten have yet to reveal who will fill the spots of Bickmore and Wilkinson, but both took time off this year, meaning that many possible replacements have already cut their teeth at the desk.

Following Bickmore's announcement, regular guest panellist Kate Langbroek told I've Got News For You podcast it'll be "fascinating" to see what direction the show goes in.

"Everyone's racking their brains to think of the perfect person and it's really hard to replace Carrie, because she’s got a very broad skill set in that she’s a journalist, but she’s also into pop culture, and she’s topical, and she looks beautiful and she engages at the desk… That’s very hard to find someone who can live in all those areas," she said.

Host Andrew Bucklow put forward the names of Chrissie Swan, Georgie Tunny or Sarah Harris, to which Langbroek said "Well, I actually think there’s probably a good chance of it being one of those three".

Lisa Wilkinson's goodbye.

On Sunday night's show, Wilkinson said she was stepping away The Project but would stay on at Ten.

"I have decided it's time to re-prioritise a few things in my life. And after almost 15 years of the early alarm of breakfast TV, and now another five years here at The Project desk, I'm looking at how I want the coming years to play out both professionally and personally," she said.

She said a tough six months had played into her decision.

"To be clear, I'm not leaving Ten and we are looking at some very exciting work ideas ahead. But I also have to be honest with you, the last six months have not been easy, and the targeted toxicity from areas of the media has taken its toll.

"Not just on me, but on people I love. Don't get me wrong, I'm not above criticism, far from it," Wilkinson explained.

"I'm human, and I don't always get it right, none of us do, but by God I've tried. I've given this job everything I have, and I hope you, at home, know that. I hope I've brought you stories that matter and introduced you to people whose lives and experiences might otherwise never be told, and helped bring into focus issues that deserve our collective attention."

Carrie Bickmore's announcement.

"After 13 years at The Project, I have made the tough decision to finish up hosting the show at the end of the year. It's been the hardest decision of my professional life, to make this call, but it's time for a new challenge and my next chapter," Bickmore said at the time.

Bickmore's last show will be November 30.

