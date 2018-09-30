The bizarre video of Lindsay Lohan trying to take a child from his family.

Um.

This is… odd.

Lindsay Lohan posted a series of live videos on her Instagram which show her trying to rescue the children of what she identifies as a homeless Syrian refugee family.

Naturally, the family looks alarmed when Lohan starts following them while shouting nonsensical sentences.

Although the original footage has since been deleted from the 32-year-old’s Instagram account, multiple copies now exist on Twitter and it’s bizarre to say the least.

You can watch the bewildering video here:

It’s believed she filmed this in either Paris or Russia – judging by her previous Instagram posts – and in the 2:14 minute clip, Lohan’s accent changes multiple times, from American, to Arabic, to Russian.

At first she offers to let the children stay in her hotel room, before getting increasingly aggravated and then accusing the family of “child trafficking” and “ruining Arabic culture”.

“You should not have them on the floor, you should be a hardworking woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life,” she shouts at one point.

Most confusingly, she yells out, “Don’t f**k with Pakistan”.

It’s a lot to take in.

Speaking of random things Lindsay Lohan has done – earlier this year she released a very strange ad with lawyer.com. We don’t even know anymore.

Eventually Lohan tries to grab one of the children, which results in their mother punching her in the face, causing the actress to fall on the ground, as the family runs away.

“I’m like in shock right now,” she says while recovering, crying into her camera.

“I literally can’t. I don’t think I can ever change what I want…”

Twitter was all levels of confused, shocked and alarmed:

What did you think of Lindsay Lohan’s bizarre video? Attempts at explanations in the comments please.

