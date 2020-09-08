Two daughters and affairs with escorts: Inside Lily Allen's complicated private life.

This article deals with accounts of miscarriage and stillbirth that could be triggering for some readers.

With residents of the United Kingdom allowed to travel to close European countries, Lily Allen has been holidaying in Croatia with her two daughters Marnie and Ethel and partner David Harbour.

The singer has shared rare photos of her daughters, aged seven and eight, relaxing, exploring and remaining safe during the ongoing pandemic. Allen shares her daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Lily Allen speaks about cheating on her husband with female escorts on The Project. Post continues below video.

Allen began dating Stranger Things actor Harbour last year after splitting from Cooper in 2017. And it seems the two are ready to take it to the next step.

People has confirmed through marriage records that Allen and Harbour obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas on September 6. The couple now has one year to officially get married.

This comes months after fans noticed a diamond ring on Allen's finger.

Uploading a photo to her Instagram back in May, Allen showed off her toned physique in the mirror, alongside the caption, “Daily Mail readers gon’ say it’s Photoshop. I’m ripped don’t @ me.”

But her followers quickly noticed that there was something even more interesting to look at in the photo: the diamond ring on her finger.





One follower commented, “Um… engagement ring???”

Allen then responded with a cryptic Fight Club reference, “The first rule of engagement club… ”

The quip refers to an iconic quote by the film’s main character Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt: “The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club.”

Here’s a closer look at the ring, which Allen has recently revealed in a series of selfies.





Allen rose to fame in 2006 with the release of her debut album Alright, Still and the following year began dating musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers.

Just three months later, Allen announced they were expecting a child but in January 2008 she announced she suffered a miscarriage.

They broke up soon after five months of dating and Allen checked herself into a psychiatric ward.

In July 2009, Allen began dating Cooper, a builder and decorator.

On August 5, 2010, she announced they were expecting their first child – a son – due early in 2011.

She experienced complications, including more than a week of heavy bleeding, early in the pregnancy and in late October, six months into her pregnancy she contracted a viral infection which caused her to suffer a stillbirth.

In 2018 during in an interview for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she opened up about the traumatic delivery of her stillborn son, who she and Cooper named George.

“I went into early labour and they put a stitch in my cervix to try and stop that from developing, and that lasted for the best part of a week,” she said.

“The stitch broke and I went into full-blown labour and the baby was really, really small,” she recalled. “And as I was delivering him, the doctors said, ‘There was a pulse and now there no longer is.’ The cord was wrapped around his neck and he was just too small.”

She said the hardest part was losing a child, but that she also had to suffer through a heartbreaking, traumatic delivery process.

“He was so small he actually got stuck halfway in and halfway out, so to speak, during the delivery, and because his skin wasn’t fully formed they couldn’t [use] forceps [to] pull him out.

“So there was a period of about 12 hours of lying there with him deceased in between my legs, which was incredibly [traumatic],” she shared. “I went into trauma and I don’t think I’ll ever really recover from that.”

In another interview with The Guardian, Allen described walking out of her house a few weeks later into “torrential, biblical rain”, to take off all her clothes, lie naked on the ground and howl.

“I don’t even know where that came from, I just found myself there – outside,” she said. “Despair. It was horrendous.”

Soon after George's stillbirth, Allen and Cooper became engaged while on holiday in Bali and married in England in June 2011.

In November 2011, Allen gave birth to daughter Ethel. She was born needing surgery for laryngomalacia and was unable to feed properly for eight months.

In 2014, Allen said she felt like George was part of Ethel.

"I just think that he's a part of my eldest really. If he hadn't died, it wouldn't have physically been possible for our eldest to be alive because I got pregnant with her so quickly," she told the Huffington Post.

"We've got a little stone in our garden with his name on. And lots of different things that I do, rituals, I have him in my mind."

Allen and Cooper's second daughter Marnie was born in 2013.

With the release of her memoir My Thoughts Exactly in September 2018, Allen discussed her infidelity which led to the breakdown of her marriage in mid-2015.

Allen wrote that she had slept with female escorts during her 2014 Sheezus tour.

Discussing the story on The Project, Allen said in retrospect she could understand her damaging behaviour was "an outlet".

"I know now in retrospect what was going on, I think I had post-natal depression and my marriage was deteriorating. I found outlets to deal with all of that which were fun in the moment but not so fun the next day," she said.

"I was feeling incredibly lonely and sort of at my wits' end, and I was looking for anything, looking for an outlet, so it is not really like a salacious sex story.

"It is more about hotel rooms like the one that we are sitting in [for the interview], and being on my own and being very far away from my kids and my husband. It is not like steamy, raunchy – although that is what the tabloids have made it out to be like, a sort of lesbian prostitute sex romp, which I guess it was, in a way."

She and Cooper officially divorced in 2018 and now have an amicable relationship and share custody of their daughters, with each taking Ethel and Marnie for alternate weeks at a time.

For about three years after their separation, Allen dated British DJ MC Meridian Dan, real name Daniel Lawrence London, but they broke up in December 2018.

In 2019 she began dating Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who she is now holidaying with in Europe, after isolating together during London's COVID-19 lockdown.

Harbour was shooting the Netflix show in Atlanta, but after the set was shut down in March he flew to the UK to spend time with Allen, Ethel and Marnie, admitting being quarantined at his New York home alone would be a "really bad situation" for his mental health.

If this article has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the SANDS Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.

Feature image: Instagram/@lilyallen