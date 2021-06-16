"Choose the bigger life." 30 women on the advice that changed their life.

Every now and again a piece of advice comes along that just seems to hit different.

Whether it comes from an unsuspecting stranger on the street, a work colleague, best friend or a bunch of people in a Facebook group, those words of wisdom seem to come into your life right when you need to hear it.

And that's exactly what happened to Mamamia Out Loud co-host Holly Wainwright, when she was tossing up whether to move her family to the country.

When asking the Mamamia Out Loud Facebook community what she should do, there was one piece of advice that she found particularly helpful. Well, it was technically a quote from American author Gretchen Rubin.

"When you're faced with two choices, 'choose the bigger life'," Holly recalled on the podcast last week.

"So we choose the big thing... It is official, we are moving to the country in two weeks time," she announced.

Considering how spot on the advice was, we asked the wider Mamamia community to share their golden nuggets of wisdom with us on Instagram.

And you best believe, they delivered.

Here's what they had to say:

1. "'No' is a complete sentence!"

2. "Don’t let people live rent free in your mind."

3. "Not all storms disrupt your path. Some clear it."

4. "Eat the cake. Life is too short."

5. "When people show you what they are, believe them."

6."Those who don’t take risks, don’t drink champagne."

7. "You can’t control what people think or say about you, but you can control your reaction to it."

8. "It's only a mistake if you don't learn from it."

9. "Trust yourself, no one knows what they are doing."

10. "You've spent most of your life being hard on yourself and it hasn't worked, try approving of yourself instead and see what happens."

11. "Just go to the doctor and stop Googling."

12. "You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the whole world and there will still be someone who doesn't like peaches."

13. "Most of the things you worry about never happen."

14. "Be brave enough to be yourself."

15. "People won’t remember your size or what you wore. But they will remember the things you said and the way you made them feel."

16. "Comparison is the thief of joy."

17. "Distance yourself from people that make you doubt your importance or spot in the world."

18. "Your job is to be a parent to teenagers not their friend, and sometimes they won’t like you or your decisions, but it will work out in the long run."

19. "Find the ridiculous in everything."

20. "Things turn out best for people who make the best out of the way things turn out."

21. "Don’t stress what you can’t control."

22. "It's never too late to learn something new."

23. "This too shall pass... it helps ease difficult times and to remind us that even the wonderful things in life can be fleeting, so always choose gratitude."

24. "When you know better, do better."

25. "Do the best with what you know at the time."

26. "You have to be in it, to win it, so always give it a go."

27. "Your opinion of me is none of my business."

28. "Trust your gut."

29. "Treat a cleaner the same way you would treat a CEO. Be kind!"

30."No expectations, no disappointments."

