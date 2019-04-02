Annie Nolan's husband retired from AFL. Her tribute touches on the often ignored dangers of footy.

Liam Picken’s long and accomplished footy career officially came to an end this week with the announcement of his retirement.

He called time on his career after struggling to overcome ongoing concussion symptoms and with the news came many tributes to the former Western Bulldogs player.

But there was one tribute that stood above the rest.

Liam’s wife Annie Nolan shared an emotional list of her husband’s ‘top 10 most memorable moments’ from her perspective on Twitter.

The list included many highs: Liam’s performance in the 2016 Grand Final, his award for ‘Best Finals Player’ and the time he ran the length of the field to score while she was sitting in the grand stand eating donuts.

There were other funny moments, like when he wore his shorts backwards and touching ones, like the time he stayed up all night after her brother died, and then had a fortuitous confrontation with her brother’s favourite player.

But for all these bright, wonderful moments, Annie said there was something else that was also memorable about the tough midfielder’s career: His head knocks and concussions.

“For how hard Liam played, I’m not surprised he was stretched off from his final game rather than chaired off,” she wrote.

“But onwards and upwards, my love.”

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said Liam embodied that core values of the club and they would miss his dearly, but the number one priority is for him to regain his health.

Liam said he’d tried everything to get back to playing, but his concussions continued to linger.

He said he was disappointed that he wasn’t able to keep playing, but he was proud of his career and grateful for the opportunities afforded to him and Annie, who was always there to support him.

Wrapping up her tribute, Annie thanked everyone who had supported Liam and their family and said she couldn’t be prouder of her husband.

Mamamia has reached out to Annie for comment.