Kyle & Jackie O just signed a $200m deal, but their Melbourne counterparts are out of a job.

ICYMI, Kyle Sanidlands and Jackie 'O' Henderson just signed the biggest deal in radio history.

The monumental $200 million contract is a 10-year deal that will see the powerhouse duo host The Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIIS FM until 2034.

It will also see them expand their Sydney station into Melbourne in 2024.

Meaning? Someone's going to be out of a job.

Watch: Kyle Sandilands talks to Mia Freedman on No Filter about relationships and kids. Post continues below.

That someone is Melbourne hosts Lauren Phillips and Jase Hawkins — who will be wrapping up their successful local show in December.

The Melbourne duo announced the news on air, along with the shock revelation that they were told they were being axed via a phone call the night before.

"Sad news we want to share with you. Last night we received a phone call from management informing us the show will be finishing up at the end of the year," Hawkins announced live on-air.

"Kyle and Jackie O will be taking over next year, they will be syndicating the show from Sydney to be broadcast in Melbourne."

Hawkins began his radio career in 2004 at Triple M and had previously worked on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Phillips has presented across both TV and radio, working on shows such as the Today Show, Today Extra and Getaway.

Sharing an emotional recap of their experiences from over the two and a half years on the show, Phillips said, "We wouldn't have it any other way. We were put together during lockdown when we couldn't spend any time getting to know each other and this has just been the most glorious friendship.

"We didn't want this. We said goodbye to both your mum and dad in those two years, we said hello to your baby Archie, said goodbye to the queen. We have celebrated and had broken limbs and heads."

Hawkins added, "We're a little dysfunctional family. And we're still on air until the end of next week, so we will still be rocking up. I wish Kyle and Jackie O good luck, they are extremely lucky to inherit the people that listen to this show."

And judging by the commentary on social media, the people are... angry.

On the show's Instagram account, someone wrote, "Has anyone actually asked Melbourne what they want? Or are we being shafted. These three are like our family!"

"Hopefully Jase and Lauren move stations. Will be turning off KIIS in 2024!" another person said.

Someone else wrote, "This is the worst decision that a commercial radio station could make... Such a shortsighted decision from KIIS. I'm shattered for the team."

One person wrote: "*takes KIIS out of saved station list*"

Speaking of the landmark deal live on-air, Kyle Sandialnds told listeners: "Fans of the show will be stoked to hear that this 10-year deal is the longest radio deal in Australian history. Love us or loathe us, Jackie and I will be continuing with our politically incorrect nonsense for a long, long time."

Henderson added, "It's an honour to broadcast to Melbourne again after so many years, and to welcome them back to our craziness is really exciting. After 23 years of broadcasting with Kyle, I still pinch myself that our show continues to grow in ratings and in reach. We are incredibly thankful for the support ARN has showed us and the belief they continue to have in our show."

What do you think of the decision? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@jaseandlauren.