The touching final photo of The Cranberries' singer Dolores O'Riordan with her boyfriend.

This New Year’s Eve, The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan and her boyfriend, New York-based musician Olé Koretsky, were enjoying a night in wearing pajamas.

They snapped a selfie together that Koretsky posted to Instagram with the caption: “NYE: take away, TV, pajamas.”

They didn’t realise it would be last photograph they’d ever take together. The last photograph of O’Riordan ever to be made public.

For on Monday, the 46-year-old O’Riordan died suddenly in a London hotel room. She was in the city for a recording session and had spoken to Dan Waite, from music label Eleven Seven, earlier that day.

“She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week,” Waite said after news of her death broke, Fox News reports.

Koretsky and O’Riordan met in the band D.A.R.K, of which Korestsky has been a member since 2009 and O’Riordan started working with in 2014.

According to The Sun, the pair started dating in 2015 and – it’s clear – their January 2 Instagram post was a rare glimpse of their lives together. The couple typically was very private.

O’Riordan, from Limerick, enjoyed success with The Cranberries, a multi-platinum band, in the 1990s with hit singles including Linger and Zombie.

In May 2017, the group cancelled a string of shows after O’Riordan was instructed by her doctors to stop working for a month for medical reasons associated with a back problem.

On December 20, O’Riordan tweeted from the band’s official account, writing:

“Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band.”

“Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo”

In the past, O’Riordan suffered with mania and mental illness. She is a mother to three: son Taylor and daughters Molly and Dakota, and she split from her husband of 20 years, the former tour manager of Duran Duran, Don Burton, in 2014.

After learning of her death on Monday , Duran Duran posted to Twitter: “We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.”

Koretsky is yet to respond publicly to her death. Police aren’t treating the matter as ‘suspicious’.