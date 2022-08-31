The Stan Original Series Last Light is a captivating family drama with a thrilling global twist.

The very first episode of the Stan Original Series Last Light immediately launches you into a compelling yet heart-thumping scenario.

The new five-part thriller series, based on the international best-selling book of the same name by Alex Scarrow, entices you to think about how you would survive if one of the world's major resources suddenly disappeared, leading society as we know it to shut down, and bringing forth a foreboding sense of ‘every person for themselves’.

An idea that, scarily enough, doesn’t feel like just a fantasy scenario.

In Last Light we are introduced to a petro-chemist named Andy Yeats (played by Matthew Fox) who knows exactly how dependent the world is on oil and what the true toll on society will be should the world's supply run out or be tampered with.

Andy is on a business trip to the Middle East when his worst fear is realised. The world's oil supply is gone, and this information is set to ignite a devastating chain reaction across the world.

Crucial supplies can no longer be delivered, even emergency transport comes to a screeching halt and law enforcement will be quickly overwhelmed as people begin to panic.

And in what would be any family's worst nightmare, Andy is separated from his family, who are scattered across the world, in the crucial moment when the oil runs out and society starts to immediately unravel.

His wife Elena (played by Joanne Froggatt) is trapped in Paris with the couple's young son Sam (played by Taylor Foy), while their teenage daughter Laura (played by Alyth Ross) is all alone in their London home.

Take a look at the trailer for the Stan Original Series Last Light. Post continues below.

When Alex Scarrow's book was first released in 2008, his work was immediately praised by critics and fans alike as a brilliantly crafted apocalyptic thriller that expertly wove environmental issues facing the world today into a page-turning read.

All those storytelling elements, and more, exist within Last Light and in the year 2022 the message around the devastation our world will face if the ever-looming climate crisis is not immediately addressed is even more important.

The series has a compelling global feel, having been filmed on location in Prague, Abu Dhabi and Paris, and is an action thriller that will have you glued to the screen, along with opening up important discussions about the true nature of the climate crisis and society's indifferent reaction to it.

Along with its thriller twists and environmental messages, Last Light is also, at its heart, a story of family and survival, and the lengths we will go to in order to keep the people we love safe.

One of Last Light's greatest strengths in telling this story with heart and humanity lies within its casting.

The world first fell in love with Matthew Fox in 1994 when he starred in the beloved TV series Party of Five, as the oldest of five siblings who are left to fend for themselves after their parents are killed in a car accident.

The series remains one of the 90s most iconic offerings and after running for six seasons, Fox came to be known as the world's most dependable and loveable big brother.

For an actor to appear in just one iconic series in the span of their career is impressive, so audiences were thrilled to see Fox repeat his success, in a very different way, as the lead of the mystery drama series Lost.

This time around, Fox won fans over as Dr. Jack Shephard, who becomes the leader of a group of plane crash survivors stranded on a mysterious island.

After a lengthy stint away from our screens, Fox is making his long-awaited return to TV with Last Light.

Joanne Froggatt as Elena in The Commons. Image: Stan

For her part, Joanne Froggatt has cemented herself as one of TV's most captivating leading ladies. She has portrayed the beloved Anna Bates in the long-running Downton Abbey series and the accompanying film franchise.

For this critically acclaimed role, Froggatt received two Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

She has since gone on to star in the six-part thriller mini-series Liar, and in the Stan Original Series The Commons, a drama that also takes a captivating look at the true toll of the climate crisis.

The stellar line-up for Last Light also includes Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones, Jack Ryan), Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher), Victor Alli (Belfast) and Hakeem Jomah (Rashash).

The Stan Original Series Last Light is a thrilling tale of a family thrown into global chaos, with a message about our world that we cannot afford to ignore.

The Stan Original Series Last Light premieres September 8, only on Stan and all episodes will be available at once.