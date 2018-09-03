Lady Gaga was about to audition for A Star Is Born when Bradley Cooper made an odd request.

In order to land the lead part in the upcoming film, A Star Is Born, director Bradley Cooper had a left-field method of testing Lady Gaga’s talent.

During a 2016 screen test in her home, Lady Gaga was getting ready to play her part, when Cooper simply handed her a makeup wipe. He wanted her to be “completely open” with “no artifice,” as the Los Angeles Times reports.

However, considering she was going for the part of Ally – a shy, struggling country singer with self-esteem issues – it was an exercise that worked.

You can watch the trailer below:



“It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real,” the singer-songwriter and performer said.

“I’m so insecure. I like to preach, but I don’t always practice what I preach.”

Now, a day after debuting their movie at the Venice Film Festival, to an eight-minute encore no less, it’s evident Lady Gaga’s moment of raw vulnerability paid off.

Although we’re still over a month from its official release, publications like Variety, Vulture and the BBC have already thrown around the idea of a possible Oscars nod, and judging by the trailer alone, it’s not hard to see why.

Set for an Australian release of October 4, 2018, A Star Is Born follows the story of Ally, who begins to be mentored by Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper), a rock ‘n’ roll star with a troubled past. Eventually the pair begin a romantic relationship, as they navigate themes of drug and alcohol addiction, fame and touring.

It’s also the fourth reiteration of the classic 1937 film, with Gaga’s role previously belonging to legendary names like Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, with both of their performances earning them a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy.

Despite this, we’re positive the six-time Grammy Award winner will hold her own.

A Star Is Born will be released in Australian cinemas on October 4 and we can’t wait.