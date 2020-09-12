"You are both so beautiful." Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie and Dana Stephenson have welcomed twins.

Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie and his fiancé Dana Stephenson have welcomed two baby girls.

On Friday night, the couple announced the arrival of their daughters on social media.

"Oh Lulu and Lottie, your mummy and daddy love you with all we have – you are both so beautiful – and I would love to sing to you both forever," Lachy wrote on Instagram.

The couple have never once shared that they were expecting.

Dana, a senior artist at the Australian Ballet, met Lachy while on set recording a segment for The Wiggles.

In December 2019, the Purple Wiggle shared a photo of the first time they met to celebrate their first anniversary together. The photo captures The Wiggles surrounded by ballerinas from the Australian Ballet.

In April of this year, the couple announced their engagement. They proposed to one another in their own heartfelt way.

"At the end of our summer holidays, I walked into the most beautiful surprise – a room filled with the most incredible flowers and Lachy singing at his piano and then asking me to marry him. It was such a surprise and so special. Our faces say it all," Dana wrote on Instagram.

"It was something very meaningful for us to both have the opportunity to propose to one another, each in our own way.

"It was our time to ask Lachy our special question – and it was so, so wonderful."

While Lachy shared, "On Thursday night, Dana asked me to marry her at home under a fairy light sky and a very excited little boy in a beautiful bow tie."

Dana has a four-year-old son Jasper from a previous relationship.

Lachy separated from his ex-wife Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins in August 2018 after two years of marriage. They have remained close friends since the split and continue to work together.

Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and his wife Lauren Hannaford are also expecting their first child together.

Congratulations!

Feature Image: Instagram/@lachy_wiggle