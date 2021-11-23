The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday November 24.

BOM declares La Niña weather event for Aussie summer.

Australian meteorologists have declared a La Niña weather event is now under way, with the country's wettest spring in 10 years to continue into summer.

La Niña is part of a cycle known as the El Niño-southern oscillation, involving a natural shift in ocean temperatures and weather patterns in the Pacific Ocean, bringing high levels of rain, floods and cyclones.

Bureau of Meteorology head of operational climate services Andrew Watkins says the La Niña is expected to persist in eastern, northern and central parts of Australia until at least the end of January 2022.

He says it will bring more rain to river catchments that are already at their capacity.

Within 24 hours of sharing her story through the ABC's Four Corners program in 2018, Mr Speakman sparked a review of the laws, which lead to the changes passed in parliament on Tuesday.

Under the new laws, people have to say or do something to confirm their partner consents to a sexual activity, otherwise they could be guilty of sexual assault.

Two amendments were added to the bill in the upper house, which include clarifying that cognitive or mental health impairments must be a "substantial" cause for failing to seek consent, as well as writing into law the terms and timelines for a review.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Autopsy confirms Brian Laundrie died by suicide.

A lawyer for the Laundrie family has confirmed Brian, the sole suspect in the death of his fiance Gabby Petito, died by suicide.

The 23-year-old's remains were found at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve near his parents’ home on October 21, two months after he returned to Florida without her.

The couple met at the Brookwater Golf Club in 2016, and started dating in 2017.

"Future husband," she wrote on Instagram, "I love you" he wrote on the same photo.

Earlier this week Barty marked the milestone of holding the year-end No1. ranking for the third consecutive time.

Around the world.

- Malcolm X's daughter Malikah Shabazz has died aged 56. She'd been ill for sometime and New York police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

- The WHO has warned Europe could see an extra 700-thousand COVID deaths by March next year. The continent is currently experiencing another wave of the virus.

- The Taliban have formed a commission to purge "people of bad character" from their ranks to protect Afghanistan's reputation, the group says, as they try to change from an insurgency into a regular government.

