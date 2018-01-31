Someone went and found the most legit Kylie Jenner pregnancy clue we've heard.

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy is an enigma. A Calvin Klein-wearing enigma.

And as the months pass since we first heard whispers the 20-year-old is expecting back in September 2017, the theories as to why we haven’t seen her ‘bump’ yet become increasingly far-fetched.

But the latest theory from an eagle-eyed fan is so absurdly simple, it really could actually be true.

If you cast your mind back to your high school days, you’ll remember a handy ole website called Wikipedia. Or yesterday, yeah we all probably looked at it yesterday. Used for the likes of Googling, one can also use the online encyclopedia to stay up to date with your favourite TV shows.

So when Twitter account, Tabloid Art History was perusing the Keeping Up With The Kardashains Wikipedia page to see what’s in store for the last few episodes of season 14, they found a baby-shaped bombshell.

Yes, that’s the season finale, set to air on February 25, with the title “We’re Expecting!”.

Once you get over the fact the information is from Wikpedia, this all makes a lot of sense.

Because Khloe’s already announced her pregnancy, and Kim’s baby has already been born. So basically that just leaves Kris becoming a surrogate for Kim’s fourth baby, Kourtney having another baby, Kendall having twins…

Or Kylie really is expecting.

The timing would be awfully opportunistic of the Kardashians - tying up the birth of a child for television ratings. But then again, the reality TV gods are the masterminds of turning their family events into gold.

But considering the information comes from a website literally anyone in the world can edit, we're going to take this with a grain of salt.

Since the tweet went viral, the details on the final two episodes have bizarrely disappeared.

It is Wikipedia after all. If it wasn't good enough for your high school English essay, it might not be quite good enough now.