pregnancy

Ashley Graham's stretch marks and 9 other celebs who've shown us their real post-baby bodies.

Although we love following celebrities on social media, sometimes their photos can be a little too glitzy and perfect to ever relate to us everyday women.

Especially when some of these women give birth, hide for a few months and then return to the spotlight looking as fabulous as ever.

How celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below.

However, over the years Instagram has become a little more real; and even the most famous Hollywood stars are now more candid with their audience. Even after having a baby.

In a recent interview with People, supermodel and new mum Ashley Graham explained why she didn't ask to retouch the photos of her stretch marks. 

"There's always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, 'Nothing, except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop.' I want everybody to know genuinely... I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story," she began.

"A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence. I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud," Graham continued.

Which is a relief and reminder that even if they have thousands or millions of followers on Instagram, celebrities are just people who experience normal things like stretch marks and all.

So without further ado, here is Ashley Graham and nine other celebrities who have candidly shown us what real bodies look like after having a baby.

Ashley Graham




Chrissy Teigen



Kylie Jenner


Kate Hudson


Drew Barrymore


Tia Mowry


Hilaria Thomas Baldwin


Hilary Duff



Pink


Carrie Underwood


 Are you expecting a baby this year? We want to hear from you - take our short survey for your chance to win $50 

Feature image: Supplied.

Tags: celebrity , features , kylie-jenner , motherhood , parenting , the-pick-me-up

Top Comments

sammi978 19 hours ago 1 upvotes
Can I ask why you felt the need to add the word "real" to the headline? Is a post baby body only real if the mother's body bares stretch marks? As a mother of 2 I am someone who was back in my pre baby clothes the next day. Does this make me proud? No. But I also can't feel guilty for it or not "real". Media empower women by stating big is beautiful, real women have curves. Small is beautiful, I don't have curves, but, still very much a real woman! And my real post baby body was a flat stomach and no stretch marks, but apparently you can only be seen as giving birth if your body bares stretch marks.
MORE COMMENTS