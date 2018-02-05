I never thought I'd have anything in common with Kylie Jenner. Now I do.

Kylie Jenner is young, relevant, popular and rich – the total opposite of me (no matter how much I insist I’m the first three things). Her life is totally alien, because even when I was twenty, I wasn’t an internationally-recognised make-up mogul millionaire. And, alas, I never will be.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not been fascinating to watch Jenner as part of the Kardashian juggernaut. Whenever she appears in my newsfeed, I always click; what’s she wearing, what car is she driving, has it been revealed that she has another sister whose name starts with K?

After all, she’s a high-profile reality TV queen – that’s how this all started. Keeping Up with The Kardashians has intimately detailed the lives of the family for almost eleven years, and anything that doesn’t appear on the show, appears on Jenner’s Instagram. She’s what us Gen Xers would call “an open book” – and what Millennials would call an “#openbook”.

The world is certainly accustomed to a play-by-play of her life, often in her bikini. I’m not body-shaming, that’s just a fact.

So when she started hiding that famous body, we became immediately suspicious.

She went from this:

To this:

It could only mean one thing:

She was tired of being cold.

Oh no, wait, that’s not it.

She was pregnant.

Keeping mum about being a mum was so uncharacteristic of Jenner, social media went into over-drive about her lack of over-sharing.

Turns out, this ‘conspiracy theory’ was right. This week, Jenner had a baby girl.

She announced it by posting this:

And I’ve just got one word to describe it: RESPECT.

Kyles, you might not have meant much to me before, because I couldn’t relate to you in anyway, but I can on this.

You found out you’re a mum, and you went hardcore mumma-bear.

You knew what the media and internet trolls could do to pregnant woman; you’ve seen your sisters go through it. The scrutiny over what you’re wearing, eating, whether you’re colouring your hair or doing your nails, if you’re busted at Maccas in your Bentley SUV. You, who would normally court such attention, who has made a living from that overexposure – you wanted none of it.

Because: baby.

At just twenty, your instinct was to protect your cub, knowing that doing so would protect its home – your womb. You didn’t want to deal with hate. You know it’s poison. Every mother gets that.

This week you explained, “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Spoken like a true mum.

LISTEN: As a family who’ve built their name in the public eye, do the Kardashians have the right to ask for privacy? The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss.

You basically said, f*ck the money. F*ck the work. I’ve got more important things to think about; a tiny human (who she’s about to discover will be a complete pain in the butt unless they’re asleep).

As a mother, I’m impressed. That would have taken some restraint for any normal millennial who’s accustomed to posting their life on socials, let alone one who makes a very good living out of doing so. Someone who enjoys the spotlight, has grown up with it, and is proud of being famous.

So IMO (that’s millennial for In My Opinion), no matter what she’s done before, or what she’ll do after, how Kyles handled her pregnancy in the media, prioritising her baby and own well-being, has got my respect.

Kylie Jenner, welcome to the club. And good luck. Or, in case you didn’t get that, #goodluck.