News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

home

We've just had a rare tour inside Kylie Jenner's dreamy Tuscan-style mansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The words ‘Kylie Jenner’ and ‘quaint’ don’t really go together, do they?

We’re used to seeing ‘extra’ everything from the 21-year-old, and the humble abode where she’s raising her seven-month-old daughter Stormi is no different.

Over the weekend, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a virtual tour of her backyard dressed up as a nod to a beautiful, sunny Californian day.

But who gives a stuff about the weather because, mansion.

From the Instagram story, we can see a number of features of the youngest Kardashian/Jenner’s Tuscan-style property, most likely in or around the family’s natural habitat of Calabasas, LA.

Such features include, but aren't limited to:

  • Trimmed box hedges.
  • Blue full-size tennis court, which also doubles as a basketball court, surrounded by stadium lights.
  • A cascading stone retainer wall garden.
  • Many, many white sun lounges.
  • A never ending, rectangular pool that winds around the backyard.
  • A grassed area for young Stormi to play on, complete with a mini soccer goal.
  • Several water features.
  • A fire pit area for family gatherings/counting money.
  • A pool house-style undercover area with an outdoor kitchen and further white sun lounges and sheer white curtains.
  • A balcony opening up off what may or may not be the main bedroom.
  • Romeo and Juliet-esque balconets where we assume Travis Scott rap serenades Kylie and Stormi.

It's a lot.

But hey, when you're worth almost a billion dollars, why not?

Do you like seeing where famous people live? Tell us in the comments below.

Tags: celebrity , home , homes , kylie-jenner , lifestyle

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT