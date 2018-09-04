We've just had a rare tour inside Kylie Jenner's dreamy Tuscan-style mansion.

The words ‘Kylie Jenner’ and ‘quaint’ don’t really go together, do they?

We’re used to seeing ‘extra’ everything from the 21-year-old, and the humble abode where she’s raising her seven-month-old daughter Stormi is no different.

Over the weekend, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a virtual tour of her backyard dressed up as a nod to a beautiful, sunny Californian day.

But who gives a stuff about the weather because, mansion.

From the Instagram story, we can see a number of features of the youngest Kardashian/Jenner’s Tuscan-style property, most likely in or around the family’s natural habitat of Calabasas, LA.

Such features include, but aren't limited to:

Trimmed box hedges.

Blue full-size tennis court, which also doubles as a basketball court, surrounded by stadium lights.

A cascading stone retainer wall garden.

Many, many white sun lounges.

A never ending, rectangular pool that winds around the backyard.

A grassed area for young Stormi to play on, complete with a mini soccer goal.

Several water features.

A fire pit area for family gatherings/counting money.

A pool house-style undercover area with an outdoor kitchen and further white sun lounges and sheer white curtains.

A balcony opening up off what may or may not be the main bedroom.

Romeo and Juliet-esque balconets where we assume Travis Scott rap serenades Kylie and Stormi.

It's a lot.

But hey, when you're worth almost a billion dollars, why not?

Do you like seeing where famous people live? Tell us in the comments below.