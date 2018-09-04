We've just had a rare tour inside Kylie Jenner's dreamy Tuscan-style mansion.

The words ‘Kylie Jenner’ and ‘quaint’ don’t really go together, do they?
We’re used to seeing ‘extra’ everything from the 21-year-old, and the humble abode where she’s raising her seven-month-old daughter Stormi is no different.
Over the weekend, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a virtual tour of her backyard dressed up as a nod to a beautiful, sunny Californian day.
But who gives a stuff about the weather because, mansion.
From the Instagram story, we can see a number of features of the youngest Kardashian/Jenner’s Tuscan-style property, most likely in or around the family’s natural habitat of Calabasas, LA.
Such features include, but aren't limited to:
- Trimmed box hedges.
- Blue full-size tennis court, which also doubles as a basketball court, surrounded by stadium lights.
- A cascading stone retainer wall garden.
- Many, many white sun lounges.
- A never ending, rectangular pool that winds around the backyard.
- A grassed area for young Stormi to play on, complete with a mini soccer goal.
- Several water features.
- A fire pit area for family gatherings/counting money.
- A pool house-style undercover area with an outdoor kitchen and further white sun lounges and sheer white curtains.
- A balcony opening up off what may or may not be the main bedroom.
- Romeo and Juliet-esque balconets where we assume Travis Scott rap serenades Kylie and Stormi.
It's a lot.
But hey, when you're worth almost a billion dollars, why not?
Do you like seeing where famous people live? Tell us in the comments below.