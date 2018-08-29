How Kylie Jenner ended up giving this Aussie fashion label $4 million of free advertising.

On Wednesday 22 August at 8am when Jessica Johansen-Bell woke up to her phone buzzing with notifications.

Scrolling through her social media feed, the last person she expected to see was Kylie Jenner wearing a dress from her label Johansen, sharing her clothes with her 114 million followers.

The 21-year-old posted four photos of herself posing on a bed, in black, thigh high boots and Johansen’s ‘Corset Jumper Dress’ in white. The unique design was discernible from the picture, but not evidently tagged.

Luckily, that didn’t stop fans from making the connection.

Speaking to Mamamia, Jessica says she was unexpectedly calm when she found out the news.

About a month ago, the label had made contact with Kylie’s assistant and sent her a gift package of around five pieces of clothing.

Furiously checking the tracking, on the day the package reached Kylie Jessica noticed she wore the brand’s ‘Cha Dress’ while promoting her latest Kylie Cosmetics makeup line.

“That was amazing. The website blew up and everyone went crazy,” the 23-year-old designer and business owners tells Mamamia.

It was at that point Kylie’s stylist reached out to see the rest of the collection.

“She must have gotten in contact with her stylist and told them about us, because she got in contact and said ‘we love the collection. It’s Kylie Jenner’s 21st next week and we want to see a couple of your styles,” she says.