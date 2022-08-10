"Otto has been born." Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston have welcomed their first child.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands has welcomed his first child with his fiancé Tegan Kynaston.

Kyle's co-host Jackie O announced the news on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, saying "Otto has been born".

Kyle's manager Bruno Bouchet later gave an update on the birth of their baby boy, telling Daily Mail, "Little Otto was born this morning. Mum and bub both doing well."

"Kyle's beyond excited. Kyle will be back on tomorrow's radio show to chat all things Otto."

The 51-year-old had to rush off air an hour earlier when Tegan went into labour.

"Guys, I am broadcasting from home for a reason, and that reason seems to have raised its head now," he said before turning to his fiancé and asking, 'It's all happening?"

"Guys, I think I might have to leave the show and go to the hospital," he said after turning back towards the microphone.

"It's time? Oh, it's time!" said Jackie O before the radio studio broke out in applause.

Kyle first announced that he was expecting a child with his fiancé and former personal assistant on the radio show back in February.

"I'm having a baby!" he said at the time, announcing Tegan was three months pregnant and due in August.

"We are having a baby, can you believe it? We are having a friggin' baby. I couldn't be happier."

Tegan said Kyle had "been excellent" since learning of the news.

"And he is very emotional about it, very happy, already looking at cribs online," she said."He wants a little bed crown for above the crib."

The pair later announced they were expecting a boy after hosting a gender reveal on a superyacht and shared they planned to name their child Otto.

The exciting news comes after Kyle told the Daily Mail in December he had undergone fertility testing and was given the 'all-clear'.

A month later, he told The Daily Telegraph that children were "definitely not off the cards".

"It has never really been on my priority list and I think that is just because I was that kid that dragged around my childhood issues from my parents' divorce and this and that," he explained.

Kyle and Tegan got engagement n January.

The new father shared their proposal story on air, explaining that a lot went wrong in the lead up.

The pair were on holiday together in Port Douglas, and Kyle had arranged for Conrad Sewell to fly up and sing their favourite song, 'Life', at the engagement.

But two days prior to the proposal, the singer tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel.

Kyle then pretended he had to visit a friend's art exhibit and surprised Tegan with an extravagant display of candles, fireworks, and a beautiful dinner to share with her friends, who were waiting at the venue for his proposal.

"I never thought I could be this happy," Kyle said in his proposal, admitting that he shed a few tears over the night.

