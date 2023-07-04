The messy 'prediction' behind Kyle and Mauricio's split that Real Housewives fans won't shut up about.

When news broke that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and her husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky have split, it sent fans into a tizzy. But not for the reason you might expect.

Let me backtrack quickly to get us all up to speed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast member Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have separated, as per People magazine.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family," they reported.

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, first met in a nightclub in 1994 and were married in January 1996. Their relationship and family have been a staple of RHOBH since its inception in 2010. They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Richards' daughter Farrah, 34, from her first marriage.

From the outside, it sounds like a very common Hollywood breakup story.

But there's a certain psychic encounter from 2010 that Real Housewives die-hards can't help but ponder on.

Allison DuBois is a famous American psychic (so famous, in fact, she was the inspiration for the TV series Medium starring Patricia Arquette).

DuBois appeared on season one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010.

In the episode – which was aptly titled 'Dinner Party From Hell' – DuBois was invited by fellow RHOBH cast member Camille Grammer Meyer to join a dinner party with the cast.

The dinner was awkward viewing from the very beginning.

During the party, DuBois gave Richards a kind of unsolicited reading and told her that she and Mauricio wouldn't last as a couple. (The reading was given after a bit of prodding from Richards, to be fair.)

"He will never emotionally fulfil you. Ever," DuBois said, all while giving Richards a cold, hard stare, and puffing away on an odd-looking e-cigarette. Several cocktails had been consumed as well.

"As soon as the kids are bigger, you will have nothing in common. It's what I do, people don't see [or believe] and then [I say something will happen] and they go, 'Oh my God.'"

Suffice it to say, Richards didn't exactly take DuBois' prediction seriously at the time.

Watch the encounter here. Post continues below.

At the end of season one, it was then confirmed that Camille Grammer Meyer had split from her actor husband Kelsey Grammer. Camille said on camera she figured DuBois had been picking up on Camille's energy, rather than Kyle's.

But as the jabs continued firing between DuBois and Richards, DuBois' psychic predictions became... pretty cruel.

"You are entirely washed up. Enjoy your life. I was being polite. I have books written on me and by me, and a television show based on my life, so you can just take a flying leap."

Forever more, DuBois' prediction became a one-liner joke among the cast through seasons to come, as well as among fans.

So this week, when People confirmed Richards and her husband had split, this infamous moment was regurgitated back into the Zeitgeist. And you best believe DuBois has spoken on it.

"My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here's my comment," she wrote on Instagram.

"I don't wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she's looking for."

"I guess I'm the only one who 'saw' this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille's divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you armchair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop."

For RHOBH fans, the split news has left them in a pickle.

A massive component of the franchise is letting us peek into the glamorous lives of the rich and elite.

Many assume Real Housewives is limited to the drama of navigating female friendships, all wrapped up in a pretty little bow of privilege. And that's true – partly.

However, it's the show's exploration of family, loss, breakups, milestones, hard times and solid connections that has kept the audience so engaged. Richards has been a staple on the Beverly Hills show since the very beginning, and a huge part of her storyline has been her family and her husband.

Seeing Richards and Umansky wade through the drama, the rumours, and even the psychic predictions is what audiences loved.

So seeing one of the franchise's strongest relationships reportedly end, mixed in with a very odd psychic prediction from a decade prior, has left Bravo fans quite stumped.

