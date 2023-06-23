'I did it in secret.' Inside Kristin Davis' adoption journey.

Kristin Davis is best known for playing Charlotte York on Sex and the City and spin-off And Just Like That. Her character adopted a daughter in the final SATC season, and it looks like Kristin took some inspiration when it came to her own family.

The actress is a single mum to two adopted children, an 11-year-old daughter and five-year-old son, and she likes to keep her private life, well private, rarely posting photos of the kids.

We've rounded up everything Kristin has said about her beautiful family of three.

Kristin adopted her daughter, Gemma Rose, in 2011.

Kristin adopted Gemma Rose in a domestic adoption in 2011 after realising she was ready to become a mother.

"At 38, which is a little late, I [felt] deeply that I need to be a mother," she said in a 2019 interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. "The time was ticking, and I wasn’t really thinking about it, I was working."

Gemma's adoption was arranged on the down-low. “I did this whole thing in secret, I didn’t talk to anybody about the naming or the adopting at all," she told Anderson Cooper on his show, Anderson.

Regarding the name Gemma Rose, Sex and the City fans immediately thought the name was an homage to Charlotte's child, Rose, who was born in the first movie. However, Kristin told Cooper that she "didn’t realise the connection".

"Everybody was like, ‘Oh, she named her after her Sex and the City baby.’ I didn't even consciously [realise it], not at all, not at all. I almost named her Rose as a first name because I kept thinking it’s such a beautiful name. Isn’t it weird? I think it was lodged unconsciously.”

Quick! Take a listen to this episode of The Spill. Post continues after podcast.





Reflecting on the experience of becoming a mother, Kristin told Haute Living in 2013 that she considers it "the greatest luxury" to be at home with her daughter.

“My ultimate favourite day is not getting out of my pyjamas. I have a beautiful home, a beautiful yard and a lot of food. If Gemma and I could just be there, I could probably go a long time without leaving.”

Kristin adopted her second child, Wilson, in 2018.

Kristin's family welcomed a new member in 2018, but the actress has stayed largely private about her adopted son Wilson while he was a baby.

She did do an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2020 to discuss Wilson, where she told the hosts "a boy is a very different thing, everyone says this".

She also shared that it had been a balancing act adopting a younger child. "You have to think about the two different ages [of the kids] and what they need."

Kristin admitted that Gemma “really wanted a brother", and she fully embraced that role. “She’s such a good big sister and she helps out, which is good.”

Kristin on raising her kids.

Kristin opened up on Red Table Talk about wanting her children to "have access to the Black community".

“Because my children are African-American, I feel like it’s my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community,” she told Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I work at that every day, trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the Black community, that they’re part of it, that they’re not separated from it."

Watch part of the interview here. Post continues after video.

Kristin on being a single mum.

Over the years, Kristin has been romantically to the likes of actors Damian Lewis and Alex Baldwin, photographer Russell James, and writer/producer Aaron Sorkin.

Now 58 years old, Davis is happily single. "I certainly intellectually feel like I’d like to have another romantic relationship, but I don’t know how to make the day-to-day of it happen. I don't have time!” she told Haute Living.

"Previously in life, stability has not been that important to me in a relationship or a man. I had my own independence, my own stability within myself. I wasn’t looking for a man to be stable. It wasn’t in my fantasy," she said.

Since adopting children, she's found that stability is more of a necessity. "Stability is a huge, huge part of that... I do have friends who have stable marriages and I look at them and admire what they have, but I don’t necessarily think I’ve ever had that kind of relationship," she said.

“I don’t know that I necessarily totally intended to [still be single], though I do remember being young and thinking, ‘Why are all these people getting married?’

"But I’m an actress – I’ve never exactly been the status quo.”

Feature image: Getty + HBO + Mamamia.