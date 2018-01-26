Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Kourtney Kardashian goes to Mexico. Packs the teeniest bikinis this world has ever seen.

So Kourtney Kardashian took a holiday. It was in Mexico, nothing remarkable about that. What is remarkable are the bikinis she chucked in her suitcase.

They’re just so small we almost missed them.

Now there’s nothing wrong with wearing a smallish pair of bikini bottoms. Each bottom to their own. But… what does this mean for the fate of all bikini bottoms in 2018?

Because we all know if a Kardashian does something, it instantly becomes the new ~trendy~ thing to do. So will we soon no longer be able to buy regular sized bikini bottoms? What if you suffer from butt acne you’d rather not show off? How will that work?

So many questions. None of which we have any answers to.

Listen: A simple guide to feeling good at the beach, no matter how big or small your bikini bottoms are. (Post continues after audio…)

2. This husband’s review of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line will make your long weekend.

STOP THE PRESS. This is, hands down, the greatest and most heartwarming, makeup review you will ever read.

And it's come courtesy of sweetheart and total legend Daryl, who posted on the Fenty Beauty website about his wife's experience with Rihanna's makeup line.

"My wife has cutaneous lupus erythematosus and we have tried EVERY makeup brand to try to cover up her pigmentation variations and scarring of her skin. NOTHING has worked as well as this Fenty foundation," he began.

"I would like to personally thank Rihanna with putting out a product that has helped my wife of 16 years regain some of her confidence and helped her with her reluctance to leave our home due to her skin imperfections.

"I hope this message reaches Rihanna so she knows how much she is helping the love of my life get through the struggle of her affliction."

Quickly earning praise for its diversity and inclusivity, it's another win for Rihanna, Fenty, and well, everyone. Nawww.

3. There may be another red carpet protest at the Grammys.

The red carpet at the Grammy's this year is following suit from the Golden Globes and taking a political turn.

However instead of donning black frocks and suits, attendees are being asked to wear a white rose to show solidarity for the #TimesUp movement and stand up against sexual harassment in the workplace.

The kickarse women behind the initiative are Meg Harkins (Roc Nation senior VP) and Karen Rait (rhythmic promotion at Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records), who noted the lack of protest in what is known as Music's Biggest Night and in an industry known for being rife with sexual misconduct.

Harkins told Billboard that it "grew like wildfire", and said that the white rose was chosen because it was a practical, traditional and symbolic accessory and colour. Most notably Hillary Clinton wore white at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, and historically the Suffragettes donned it during their protests.

A multitude of artists such as Halsey, Rapsody, Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Tom Morello have already shown their support, with many others expected to on the night.

The Grammys will be taking place this Sunday (US time), or Monday morning Australian time and you can watch it on Foxtel's E! from 9:30am and from 11:30am on Channel 7.

4. We need to talk about the curious timing of Sophie and Stu's break-up.

OK guys we'll keep this short but basically, Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy have broken up, and we have a theory.

It's mostly unfounded, and has not been confirmed, but when you think about it, it does make some sense. Some.

You see, they've announced their breakup on the 26th of January... that's precisely three months from the moment they announced their relationship; on the 26th of October.

Coincidence? We're not so sure.

You can read all about it over on our post about the suspicious timing of their break up.

Enjoy.