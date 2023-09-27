The clue that has us convinced Kourtney Kardashian accidentally gave away her baby's name.

The Kardashian-Jenner klan have a way with words when it comes to baby names. From North to Dream to Reign to Aire to True to Saint, the next generation of Kardashians and Jenners all have extremely unique monikers. And now we may have just caught wind of the newest babe's name before they've even been born.

By now you've likely heard that Kourtney Kardashian is welcoming her fourth child and the first with husband, Travis Barker. The expecting parents threw a Disney-themed baby shower to celebrate the impending arrival of their little boy last weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian at her Disney-themed baby shower. Image: Instagram.

These events are planned to precision and the hardest working momager, Kris Jenner, ensures that a level of privacy is upheld when sharing content to social media. But, this rather large detail may have slipped through the cracks. One incredibly eagle-eyed sleuth on the Internet reckons they've cracked the code and figured out Kourtney and Travis' baby name.

After zooming in on a picture shared to Kourtney's Instagram, some people think you can spot a message on a wishing well tree. If you squint hard enough, you might just be able to see a small placard with 'Baby Rocky' written across it.

This baby name theory is bolstered by the fact that Travis went public with his affection for the name when he filmed an interview with his daughter, Alabama for Complex back in July.

Watch: Travis Barker mentions 'Rocky 13' as a baby name on an interview with her daughter, Alabama. Post continues after video.

"I like Rocky 13," he said when asked what baby names he likes. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."

Well, it looks like that name may have just stuck. With Kourtney due any day now, I guess we'll just have to wait and see if Rocky 13 Barker is his name after all. Although given how much the Kardashians like to keep their secrets under wraps, we wouldn't be surprised if it changes completely.

Only time will tell.

Feature Image: Instagram.