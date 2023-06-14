A ‘grieving mum’ was accused of murdering her husband. Her search history was just revealed in court.

Mum-of-three Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband, Eric, died in March 2022.

The bereaved 33-year-old even dedicated it to Eric, calling him an “amazing husband and a wonderful father".

But now the author is accused of her husband’s murder and her iPhone search history has been revealed in court.

According to documents obtained by CNN this week, Richins allegedly searched phrases including “can cops force you to do a lie detector test”, “if someone is poisoned what does it go down on the death certificate as” and “how to permanently delete information from an iPhone remotely”.

She also searched for “luxury prisons for the rich in America” according to the publication.

In light of “substantial evidence”, a Utah judge has ordered the mum-of-three to remain behind bars pending the outcome of her trial.

Richins first called emergency services in the early hours of March 3 after claiming to have found her husband unresponsive and “cold to the touch” hours after making him a Moscow Mule cocktail.

An autopsy revealed he had five times the lethal amount in his system.

Prosecutors allege Richins was in communication with an “acquaintance” between December 2021 and February 2022 to request pain medication, claiming it was for “a client” with a back injury.

“He thought his wife might kill him for money.”

She then got in touch again asking for fentanyl and referring to it as “some of the Michael Jackson stuff”.

Just three days later, Eric fell ill and broke out in hives after a Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife.

"Eric told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him. He believed that he had been poisoned,” court documents revealed.

Eric then secretly replaced his wife as the beneficiary of his will and as Power of Attorney with Eric’s sister later telling authorities he was concerned his wife might “kill him for the money”.

Prosecutors now allege Richins bought $900 worth of Fentanyl to poison her husband before calling an ambulance.

Richins was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to reports.

“His death took us all by shock.”

Before her arrest, Richins was earning widespread sympathy and praise for writing her book called ‘Are You With Me?” and reportedly had another book in the works.

“It completely took us all by shock,” Richins said of her husband’s death as she did publicity for her book.

“(I’ve been) explaining to my kids just because he’s not present here with us physically, doesn’t mean his presence isn’t here with us.”

She also posted a tribute to her Facebook saying “life is just so hard” without her husband.

“I’m tormented by what my brother endured.”

During the hearing, Eric’s sister, Amy Richins, read a victim impact statement saying she is “tormented” at the thought of what her brother endured.

“I play it out in my head, I go through the terrible sequence of events. I wonder when he realised he was in mortal danger,” she said.

“I wonder what Kouri may have said to him in his last moments. We have watched as Kouri has paraded around portraying herself as a grieving widow and victim while trying to profit from the death of my brother.”

Richins’ attorney has argued there was not enough evidence to support the claim she purchased fentanyl and that her financial troubles were not a motive for killing her husband.

The court will reconvene on June 22.

Image: Supplied.