'My girlfriend is the best.' Everything we know about Konrad Bień-Stephen and Thelma Plum's relationship.

It's official – Konrad Bień-Stephen is off the market and dating singer and Gamilaraay woman, Thelma Plum.

The Challenge reality star side-stepped all the modern-day formalities (like soft launching and teasing a new love interest) and instead made it Instagram official on Friday night with a carousel of cute pics.

We first saw the couple getting cosy together in early December last year at a National Gallery of Victoria’s gala event. But when he was asked in a Herald Sun interview if they were in a relationship, he seemingly confirmed he and Thelma were just friends.

"Thelma and I, we’re friends and she is a beautiful person," he said at the time. "Amazing musician and she looked amazing."

Interestingly enough though, on New Year's Eve, The Bachelorette star shared a photo of them kissing on his Instagram story.

Thelma Plum and Konrad Bien Stephens. Image: Instagram @konrad.bien.

Before Thelma, Konrad famously kissed fellow Bachie alumni, Megan Marx, on The Challenge. The pair were never officially together though, and it was later confirmed their kiss was a once-off.

Before entering the show, Konrad dated Masked Singer judge and It's A Lot podcast host, Abbie Chatfield, for 10 months. They were previously in an open relationship and even shared a dog together.

Speaking to Mamamia after his exit from The Bachelorette, Konrad said he and Abbie met through a mutual friend and hit it off.

"It wasn't something that was planned. It was a totally, totally random occurrence where I was out to lunch with a friend who's a mutual friend of Abbie's and Abbie just happened to message my friend while we were having a few cocktails and said, 'Hey, come see me. I've just got a place in Byron, come down and have a drink'," he said.

Image: Instagram @abbiechatfield.

"So they were like, 'Can we go meet my friend?' Yeah, and so it went from there. It wasn't something that was planned. It was totally random, but she's an awesome chick hey, I was just so stoked I got to meet her."

Initially, in reference to the reports that they had split, Abbie issued a statement via her Instagram stories.

"Hey!!!! I've seen the articles about Konrad," the radio host, podcaster and television personality said. "He's out of the country so I won't be commenting on anything until he's home. Can everyone not be so dramatic pls and relax. Both of us are totally okay. And can the paparazzi get their daily pic of me picking up dog poo then let me get a coffee in peace also."

Image: Instagram @abbiechatfield.

Whilst The Challenge was being filmed, rumours broke that Chatfield and Konrad had already broken up.

After initially denying the rumours, she confirmed it was true a few weeks later in September 2022.

"I guess I wanted to confirm that yeah, Konrad and I have broken up. We’ve been broken up for a couple of months now," she said on Instagram. "No one did anything bad or awful, there’s no drama to it."

"It was not because we were in an open relationship. Nothing bad happened. I wasn’t being deceitful by not telling people, there was a reason why there was a delay in telling you all.

"I don’t really owe any of you an explanation," she continued, calling out the media for the coverage and reporting surrounding the relationship and breakup. "I just feel like nipping it in the bud... We’re broken up, it’s not a secret, it’s not anything bad, it’s not anything dramatic, it just is what it is."

Chatfield finished off her message by saying she plans to keep all of her relationships private in future.

Feature Image: @konrad.bien Instagram.