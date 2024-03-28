We found a $39 Kmart dupe for the $550 cult puffer jacket.

While it may appear Australia has decided to skip autumn this year, winter will be here to greet us before we know it.

And when it does, you'll wanna be prepared with a reliable jacket.

Sure, this season we're all obsessed with the denim trench coat — well actually just any type of trench coat is a timeless classic to add to your wardrobe — but when the temperature realllly drops that ain't going to cut it.

Enter the trusty puffer.

If you've ever owned a puffer jacket, you know they're unbeatable for warmth. But it can tricky to find a shape and style that doesn't leave you feeling like you're wearing an inflatable garbage bag.

So opting for a cropped style is a great option for keeping you warm while also not overwhelming your outfit.

When it comes to function, The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is top-notch.

The North Face puffer jacket. Image: North Face.

Buuuuuuut it comes with a hefty price tag of $550.

Luckily for us, the geniuses at Kmart have just dropped a great alternative for $39 and we're predicting it'll be your new favourite jacket.

Their Active Women's Bonded Crop Puffer Jacket has a bonded puffer neck and hood combo and it's the perfect length for both the activewear girlies and the corporate girlies.

The $39 Kmart dupe. Image: Kmart.

It also comes in several cute shades, including chocolate and 'Sedona' green.

The jacket made its debut at Kmart's Melbourne Fashion Festival show and has been in demand ever since.

And look at this pretty marshmallow colour!

While everyone adores a North Face puffer, not everyone is keen on spending their rent money just to own one.

So if you're on the lookout for a more budget-friendly option, we reckon this one is perfect. I'm adding it to my cart right this second, so you'll have to beat me to it!

