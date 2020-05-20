The $28 Kmart long sleeve maxi dress you're seeing everywhere right now.

In case you haven’t noticed, we are in the depths of winter.

Sure, this might be sad news for some, but we’re really excited because cooler weather means we get to wear winter fashion again.

Think: long-sleeve dresses, cosy knits, all the boots and coats that make any outfit instantly chicer.

But if the prospect of getting dressed to go… somewhere feels like a lot, allow us to introduce you to the new, budget-friendly long-sleeve dress we’ll be wearing everywhere.

It’s the Kmart High Neck Pleated Maxi Dress and it only costs $28.

There’s a lot to like about this dress. Like the fact, it comes in sizes 6-20. And the high neck, high-waisted, midi shape that will suit most body types (women with bigger boobs like this writer will probably need to size up to allow room for the girls).

The black is simple but super versatile, and the sheer fabric overlay, ruffle detailing and fine white spots make the garment look more expensive than its affordable price tag. The sleeves will also give your arms a bit of protection against chilly winds, should you find yourself caught without a jacket like Mum warned you would happen.

Following the Kmart knits that have been going off over the last few weeks, we're sure this long-sleeve dress will pop up all over your Instagram feed soon enough.

As for how to style it, you can wear with a black belt and loafer slides a la YouTuber and influencer Paige Kennedy above, or with white sneakers and a long line coat or denim jacket. Or, chuck your favourite winter jumper over the top and you've got a completely new outfit.

If you're after more long-sleeve dress options, have we got options.

For a long-sleeve dress with more of a fitted shape, Trash to Treasured's Tina Abeysekara has been loving this Cotton On Ella Long Sleeve Maxi Split Dress, $44.99 - right now, it's available in sand and grey shades.

Kmart has a similar version with a flattering waist tie in rust, as seen here on Aussie curve model and influencer Suzanne Stevens. It's called the Kmart Long Sleeve Tie Waist Dress, $28.

Curvy Sam also posted a shot wearing a Kmart knit dress in black, which is not currently available to shop online (only in-store).

Heaps of people on Instagram are also loving the Kmart Long Sleeve Pleated Maxi Dress, $28, which is a floral, shirt dress take on the high-neck black version above.

And here are a few other long-sleeve dresses we found online under $200:

All that's left to do is to muster the courage to actually put on regular clothes and leave the house.

Feature image: Supplied/@paigekennedy, @thatsalehunter and @therealsimonemarie

