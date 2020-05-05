PSA: The multi-tasking $25 Kmart knit that'll spark joy in your winter wardrobe.

Right now, we’re looking for wardrobe staples we can throw on while working from home and then confidently wear into the outside world as restrictions start to lift across the country.

Enter: The Bright Knit, AKA the ultimate transitional buy.

WATCH: How you’re coping in isolation according to your star sign. Post continues below.

Comfy, warm and colourful knits are trending in 2020 in bold shades like reds, greens and vibrant pinks. And this year, Kmart is ahead of the game and has launched various affordable options to spark joy in your winter wardrobe.

That includes a gorgeous $25 red funnel neck jumper that we are already obsessed with.

And it looks like others are too.