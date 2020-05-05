Search
fashion

PSA: The multi-tasking $25 Kmart knit that'll spark joy in your winter wardrobe.

Right now, we’re looking for wardrobe staples we can throw on while working from home and then confidently wear into the outside world as restrictions start to lift across the country.

Enter: The Bright Knit, AKA the ultimate transitional buy.

WATCH: How you’re coping in isolation according to your star sign. Post continues below.

Video via Mamamia

Comfy, warm and colourful knits are trending in 2020 in bold shades like reds, greens and vibrant pinks. And this year, Kmart is ahead of the game and has launched various affordable options to spark joy in your winter wardrobe.

That includes a gorgeous $25 red funnel neck jumper that we are already obsessed with.

Kmart Funnel Neck Jumper, $25.

Image: Kmart.

And it looks like others are too.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

Mamamia Out Loud

We're Not Accepting Ciarran Stott's Double Standards

The Spill

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The funnel neck jumper has flattering ribbed detailing across the neckline, cuffs and waistline. And if bright pink or red isn't for you, it comes in yellow, green, light brown and dark brown too.

ADVERTISEMENT

If that one doesn't take your fancy, never fear, here are five other affordable, colourful knits options you'll want in your life.

Kmart Bobble Jumper, $25.

bobble-1
Image: Kmart.

Kmart Exposed Seam Jumper, $25.

kmart-green-1
Image: Kmart.
ADVERTISEMENT

Uniqlo Women Premium Lambswool Crew Neck Sweater, $49.90.

uniqlo-blue-1
Image: Uniqlo.

Zara Knit Cardigan with Buttons, $59.95.

zara-1
Image: Zara.
ADVERTISEMENT

Atmos&Here Shania Turtle Neck Knit Jumper, $69.99.

the-iconic-1
Image: The Iconic.

Do you have a knit recommendation? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Kmart and Instagram/@luxeandlemonade

We are here to support you. Take our short survey to tell us how we can help and for a chance to win $50.

MMSurvey
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout