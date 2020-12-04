News
fashion

The $20 linen skirt we'll be wearing to Christmas drinks.

We have it on good authority there are a handful of fashion trends you'll be seeing everywhere this summer.

These include tiered dresses, paperbag waist shorts and now, minimal midi skirts.

Watch: The women who are owning summer. Post continues below.

Last year, silk and satin midis were the on-trend option - everyone you know owned one, or possibly many. But this year, it's all about linen. 

Linen has always been a summer staple for obvious reasons. The breathable fabric is perfect for both low-key and more dressy occasions and always looks chic AF.

Because they're smart and know this, Kmart have just launched a $20 linen-blend maxi skirt. And we're all about it for the festive season.

Kmart Swing Linen Blend Skirt, $20.

Image: Kmart.

The skirt is made from a linen-cotton blend and features buttons down the front and an elastic waistband across the back. It comes in both white and an expensive-looking biscuit brown, and is stocked in sizes six to 20.

It's brand new, but here's how women have been styling it so far.

Cute, huh!

If the button-down style isn't for you, we've got sorted. Here are five other linen midi (and maxi) skirts that you might love instead.

Glassons Linen Blend Shirred Maxi Skirt, $49.99.

Image: Glassons.

Target Linen Blend Tie Waist Peplum Skirt, $49.

Image: Target.

Nude Lucy Miles Linen Midi Skirt, $69.95.

Image: Nude Lucy.

Dazie Au Revoir Linen Midi Skirt, $79.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Willa Linen-Blend Skirt, $89.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!

Feature image: Instagram/@dees_style_file @sheworeitwith

