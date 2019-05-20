Make space in your wardrobe: There's a $20 Kmart leopard print dress that looks designer AF.

Looking chic in winter isn’t as easy as the influencers make it look when every morning you have to fight the temptation to simply roll yourself up in your quilt, staple it together and call it high fashion.

Trying to do so on a budget is even harder.

But before you wack on your standard winter uniform of jeans, a knit and boots for the fourth day in a row, you might want to take a little gander at your local Kmart – our haven for affordable yet stylish pieces that we literally can’t resist visiting on a weekly basis.

It’s… a problem.

But honestly, who can blame us?

Kmart is straight-up killing it at the moment. First, there was the tres chic Kmart leopard print shirt that will only set you back $15, then there was the long-sleeved floral yellow frock we couldn’t get enough of, and now there’s the winter-friendly leopard print dress that the internet is losing its sh*t over.

And we don’t blame them.

Designed in the greatest print there is (shout out to leopards), the tier-hem dress is the perfect addition to spice up your Friday work wardrobe, wear on a night out with boot heels or with sneakers for weekend brunch dates.

Featuring a cinched waist, it’s a timeless, flattering shape that can be easily dressed up or down and wins at looking ~expensive~ yet effortless.

It’s made out of polyester and elastane, has a crew neck, long sleeves, a fabric tie with belt loops and a gathered tier hem.

Plus it’s only $20, which is literally less than some places charge for a cocktail. Cocktails you can afford more of if you buy this dress, that you can drink while wearing it and smugly telling your friends where you got it from. Boom.

Hundreds of women have already jumped on the Kmart leopard dress bandwagon, gladly showing us how it’s done.

Tell me you can’t see yourself sipping on a cosmopolitan in this bad boy:

Judging by the comments, it looks as though people are scrambling to get their hands on one for themselves, so… run.