An interview with Kirsten Dunst has resurfaced 29 years after it was filmed.

The actor, then 12 years old, was on the press tour for her career-making film Interview with the Vampire, which she starred in alongside Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

In the movie, Dunst played 10-year-old Claudia who was turned into a vampire by Pitt's character, Louis de Pointe du Lac and Tom Cruise's character, Lestat de Lioncourt.

As the trio are forced to live together, Claudia matures psychologically but remains in the body of her 10-year-old self. Over time, she falls in love with Pitt's character and in one scene, Dunst was required to kiss him.

And while Pitt might have been a heartthrob to everyone else, for Dunst he was her big brother (and an adult man) so being expected to kiss him was, understandably, "gross," as the actor later told Entertainment Tonight.

Watch a clip of the viral interview with Kirsten Dunst here.

It was also the young actor's first-ever kiss, making the situation even more uncomfortable for her.

"I love Brad, he’s so nice … it was just, like, it feels awkward,” she shared alongside her Little Women co-star Samantha Mathis.

"I mean, I’m 12. And he’s, like, 31 and it’s like, he’s a man. So why would I enjoy kissing him?"

The situation, however awkward, was made slightly less uncomfortable by the reporter asking Matthis, then 24, if she would kiss Pitt given the chance.

"Oh, I don’t think I’d turn it down! I mean, he’s a wonderful actor too though, but I understand," Matthis replied, before telling Dunst: "Maybe you’re not into kissing boys yet, so I can relate."

Dunst replied, "Well, especially because Brad is 31. I mean, he’s not exactly a boy."

Kirsten Dunst and Brad Pitt in Interview with the Vampire. Image: Warner Bros.

The actor has always been vocal about her discomfort over having to kiss her older co-star.

"I hated [the kiss] so much because Brad was like my older brother on set and it’s kind of like kissing your brother," she told Entertainment Tonight after filming had wrapped.

"It’s weird because he’s an older guy and I had to kiss him on the lips, so it was gross."

In 2021, the actor touched on it again, explaining that the kissing scene was uncomfortable to shoot as a young girl.

Kirsten Dunst in Interview with the Vampire. Image: Warner Bros.

In fact, it was one of the worst parts of making the movie and despite being "treated like a total princess on set", she still struggled with having to kiss Pitt and in another scene, bite the neck of another actor who had been sweating excessively.

"That was the worst thing I did and also having obviously to kiss Brad Pitt at that point," she recalled to the publication.

"I was a little girl and he was like a brother to me and it was very weird even though it was a peck. I was very not into it."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





Pitt also responded to the inappropriate kiss, referring to her to Entertainment Tonight in 1995 as "this little woman who ran circles around most of the adults on the set."

When told the hardest part for Dunst was kissing the actor, he responded, "Listen, it was no easy road for me either.

"I mean, my dad's gotta watch this movie!"

Feature Image: Getty.