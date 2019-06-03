"An emotional rollercoaster." One billion people saw Kinsey Wolanski streak on the weekend.

Over one billion people saw Kinsey Wolanski’s labia majora over the weekend and at first she was very excited about it.

The 22-year-old who has appeared in FHM, Maxim and Sports Illustrated magazine, ran onto the field during a soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Madrid on Sunday morning in a high cut full piece swimming costume.

Eventually, she was restrained by security, and held by police for five hours. She was made to wear a hospital gown while waiting in a cell.

As her Instagram following went from 300,000 to 2.5 million in a matter of hours, Wolanski posted: "You guys I can’t even fathom what is going on right now, I feel amazing and so thankful, I really could cry.

"I really did this just because I really want to push myself out my comfort zone, I love that feeling — that adrenaline feeling and doing crazy things."

There was more to the stunt, however, than an adrenaline rush.

Printed across Wolanski's chest were the words 'Vitaly Uncensored', the name of her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's X-rated site.

Zdorovetskiy himself has been banned from stadiums all over the world after streaking at some of the largest sporting events, including the 2016 NBA finals.

In 2014, he was even responsible for a break in the World Cup final between Germany and Argentina, where he tried to kiss a player on the field.

His content includes both pornography and pranks, described as "way to [sic] explicit for YouTube".

It has been estimated that Wolanski's stunt was valued at almost AUD$6 million in advertising.

But things haven't ended so well for Wolanski, whose Instagram account has since been hacked, meaning she's essentially lost her 2.5 million followers.

"When you grow to 2.5m followers overnight and then your account gets hacked...... just run it off kins. This is an emotional roller coaster," she posted on her newly established Twitter account on Sunday night.

Overall, spectators seemed rather grateful for Wolanski's stunt, given the final itself was horrifically boring with some suggesting she should have been awarded (wo)man of the match.