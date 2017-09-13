Kimono season has officially began, someone please pass the Mai Tais.

If you haven’t yet been introduced to the world of kimono-loving women, you’re really missing out.

Kimonos are basically the summer equivalent of your fluffy dressing gown – except you can wear them out of the house and strangers won’t ask you whether you need a lift home.

Add a kimono to a simple outfit and you’ll look like you’ve put in some serious effort. Woke up 20 minutes before you’re supposed to be at work? Pop on a kimono. Spilt your breakfast on your top? A kimono will fix that. Just accidentally sent a sext to your best friend’s dad? Um, a kimono?

Maybe not that last one…

Here’s our round up of some of the best kimonos around this summer:

Montana Kimono from She Street

The Montana kimono from She Street is available in sizes 8-14 (the 14 will fit up to a size 20) and it’s priced at $69. You can buy it online here.

Moondance Kimono from Arnhem Clothing

The Moondance kimono from Arnhem Clothing in Byron Bay (the spiritual home of the kimono) is available in sizes 6-16 and it’s $169. You can buy it online here.

Satin Floral Kimono from Sportsgirl

Sportsgirl's Satin Floral Kimono is available in sizes XXS, S-M, and M-L. It's $109.95 and you can buy it online here.

Cherry Blossom Jacquard Kimono from ASOS

The ASOS premium kimono in cherry blossom jacquard is $149, it comes in sizes 4 to 18, and you can buy it online here.

Goldie Kimono from Frankie and Dandelion

Frankie and Dandelion's kimonos are handmade in Loxton, South Australia. There's heaps of patterns available but my favourite is the leopard print 'Goldie' kimono. It's one size fits all (8-20) and it's made of a stretchy poly fabric. It's $70 and you can buy it online here.

Amaryllis Kimono from Tree of Life

You can't write about kimonos without mentioning Tree of Life. The Amaryllis kimono is just $79.95, it's one size fits all and you can buy it online here.

Hydra Kimono from Tigerlily

True beach bums will love Tigerlily's lightweight Hydra Kimono. It's available in sizes small to large and you can buy it online here.

Gypsy Flower Kimono from Banjo and Belle

Banjo and Belle's Gypsy Flower Kimono comes in size small, medium and large, it's $109.95, and you can buy it online here.

A Walk In The Park Kimono from Boho Bird

Boho Bird's A Walk In The Park Kimono retails for $119.95, it's available in sizes 8-18, and you can find it online here.

Georgia Tropical Kimono from BooHoo

BooHoo's Georgia Tropical Kimono is just $36 and it's available in sizes S/M and M/L. Buy it online here.

