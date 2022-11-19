A cheating scandal and a private family life: Where is Kimberley Davies now?

Neighbours has been front of mind for us in 2022, with the beloved soap finally meeting its end in August this year, before announcing it will return with Amazon Prime in the new year.

After 37 years of Ramsay Street, the finale saw former stars come out in droves to celebrate the end of the show, including Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Natalie Imbruglia, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce.

But while we revelled in the memories, one face was noticeably absent from the reunion.

Kimberley Davies was an Australian actress and model in the mid-90s, who was famous on television and in magazines.

She starred as Annalise Hartman on Neighbours for three years, becoming one of its most popular characters, until she left to pursue acting overseas.

But even though she's local to Australia again, her absence got fans talking, and wondering where she is today.

Davies began on Neighbours in January 1993. They introduced her character as a friend of Beth Brennan, who was played by Natalie Imbruglia.

Almost immediately, Davies' Annalise struck up a romance with the much older Lou Carpenter, played by Tom Oliver, although it was soon announced to the audience that her character was only 17.

In the storylines that followed, Annalise became dubbed as a "man-magnet" given her many relationships.

One of the most noticeable storylines was when Annalise became engaged to Mark Gottlieb, played by Bruce Samazan. However, he left her at the altar after deciding to become a priest, in typical whacky Neighbours fashion.

Annalise left Ramsay Street after becoming the victim of a con in 1996, and so that Davies could pursue acting opportunities overseas, but she returned in 2005 for the 20th reunion episode.

Davies in 1998. Image: Getty.

However, Davies' life looked very different by then.

While she was on Neighbours, Davies was also dating Jason Harvey, a very recognisable face at the time.

Harvey was a medical student who modelled part-time, but his talent saw him grace the cover of multiple Australian magazines, one time even beside Claudia Schiffer.

Davies and Harvey moved to Bondi in 1994, and then to Los Angeles in 1996 for her career. Around the same time, Harvey finished up his degree and began work as a surgeon.

The pair tied the knot in 1997, and Davies began booking small acting jobs. She had guest roles in Friends and Ally McBeal, and starred in the soap opera Pacific Palisades, although it was cancelled after one season.

Meanwhile, she and Harvey started a family, with Davies giving birth to their daughter, Isabella, in 2002. And a son, Joshua, in 2004.

Harvey and Davies in 2005. Image: Getty.

But when everything appeared picture-perfect, the couples' world was rocked by a cheating scandal.

In December 2005, publications reported that Harvey had been having an affair with a colleague for five years, meaning it was going on during the births of their two children.

Davies spoke to News of the World about it at the time.

"Things are terrible between Jason and I as a result of his cheating," she told the paper, per People.

"For five years, I’ve been tortured by the suspicion that something was going on between Jason and this woman."

The report said that Davies' suspicions were confirmed when she found emails between Harvey and his colleague, including intimate photos.

"I was devastated. This woman had even sent Jason pornographic pictures of herself… but, in some ways, it was a relief just finally knowing that I wasn’t going mad and my suspicions had been spot-on all along," Davies told the publication.

Despite this, the couple put on a united front and moved home to Australia together.

Davies and Harvey rekindled their marriage and even had a third child together, Ashton, who was born in 2009.

Harvey now works as an orthopaedic surgeon, and was a prolific tweeter in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Davies and Harvey live a secluded life in Melbourne now. Image: Getty.

Davies didn’t appear in the final episode of Neighbours this year, with Private Sydney reporting that she politely declined to appear, given she is currently focused on raising her children and running a decorating business in Melbourne, where they all reside.

And while she now lives a quiet away from the spotlight, Davies occasionally attends a Melbourne event with Harvey in arm.

Feature Image: Channel 10/Getty.